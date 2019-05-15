CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO,
will present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be
held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Management is scheduled
to present on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:40 a.m. ET and will be
available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the
conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with
management should contact their Cowen representative. A live audio
webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation will be made
available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on the
Company’s website.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Contacts
Everspin Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K. Sievers,
949-224-3874
President
Shelton Group Investor Relations