CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO,

will present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be

held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Management is scheduled

to present on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:40 a.m. ET and will be

available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the

conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with

management should contact their Cowen representative. A live audio

webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation will be made

available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on the

Company’s website.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers,

949-224-3874

President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

