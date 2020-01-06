Everspin to Present at Needham Growth Conference on January 14

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00 A.M. ET and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
