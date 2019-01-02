CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the world's leading

developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, today

announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will

present at Needham & Company’s 21st Annual Growth

Conference to be held January 15-16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace

Hotel. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15th

from 1:30 – 2:10 PM EST. Management will be available to meet with

investors on January 15th at the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with

management should contact their Needham representative or send an email

to conferences@needhamco.com.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation

will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the

Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Everspin

Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K.

Sievers, 949-224-3874

President

Shelton Group Investor

Relations

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

or

Public

Relations Contact:

Story Public Relations

Charlie Rubin,

510-908-3356

charlie@storypr.com

