CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, today
announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will
present at Needham & Company’s 21st Annual Growth
Conference to be held January 15-16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace
Hotel. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15th
from 1:30 – 2:10 PM EST. Management will be available to meet with
investors on January 15th at the conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with
management should contact their Needham representative or send an email
A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation
will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the
Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Contacts
Everspin
Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K.
Sievers, 949-224-3874
President
Shelton Group Investor
Relations
or
Public
Relations Contact:
Story Public Relations
Charlie Rubin,
510-908-3356