Excel Advisor™ offers vast expertise, insight and market intelligence

for companies seeking to accelerate entry-to-market and to optimize

sales, growth and profitability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACO--Excelerant Consulting (www.excelerantconsulting.com)

today announced Excel Advisor™, a newly scaled, value-priced level of

sales and marketing expertise for providers of healthcare products and

services seeking to expand market share and increase revenues.

“Understanding how to sell your products into the complex healthcare

market is critical for organizations of all sizes and across all

categories,” said Frank Ripullo, Excelerant Co-Founder & Managing

Partner. “We can help organizations who want to learn more about product

differentiation, value analysis, pricing, the RFI/RFP protocol, supply

chain, even marketing and sales strategies.”

Additionally, Excelerant can help organizations navigate the very

complex world of Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO), Integrated

Delivery Networks (IDN) and Regional Purchasing Coalitions (RPC). “This

can be a very costly, daunting task if you don’t do it properly,”

Ripullo said.

Excelerant’s primary service offering – end-to-end portfolio solutions,

including strategic planning and execution, sales force development and

optimization, and contract negotiation – is retainer-based. Excel

Advisor, the scaled, second-tier offering, includes a limited number of

monthly hours for telephone-based consultation to help medical device

manufacturers better understand the healthcare sales landscape and to

plan a successful product launch.

“Answers to your most critical questions are just a phone call away,”

said Nancy Kailas, Co-Founder & Managing Partner with Ripullo. “We

understand the reality of limited resources and we want to help you find

your quickest route to profitability and growth at an affordable rate.”

With extensive experience across all healthcare verticals, the

Excelerant team of consultants can help providers determine whether or

not their product or service is appropriately differentiated; identify

the proper sales channels; target the right GPOs, IDNs and RPCs; and

advise on how best to get their product sold.

“A few hours on the phone can help you avoid some costly pitfalls and

obstacles. It’s critically important to get it right the first time so

you don’t waste time, energy and resources,” Ripullo said. “After

engaging in our tiered advisory service, you’ll have a better

understanding of how the market works, how to build your plan, and what

it takes to get to ‘yes’ quickly. Ideally, we want to help position a

company so it’s the principal player in its particular category with the

greatest possible upside.”

Kailas stresses the importance of identifying the optimum route to

market. “Oftentimes, people don’t realize there are alternatives,” she

said. “Excel Advisor helps identify those options and recommends the one

that we believe will be the best fit for your product and your

organization.”

Ripullo and Kailas each had previously founded successful healthcare

consulting firms before merging talents and co-founding Excelerant, an

even more robust consultancy.

Excelerant team members each have more than 25 years’ experience and the

company has a growing network of more than 1,500 independent healthcare

sales professionals assisting clients in putting together an outsourced

field-sales organization.

“Since our goal is to be the partner that helps companies get their

products into the right market in the quickest, most efficient manner

possible, with Excel Advisor, our clients now have access to some of the

most important information and answers they need as they establish a

foothold in the market at a rate they can afford,” Ripullo said. “Then

as sales accelerate and profitability increases, we hope to continue as

your trusted, ‘go-to’ advisor with our broader portfolio of services

focused on execution and driving sales results.”

Excelerant Consulting, LLC, based in Scottsdale, AZ, offers two

tiers of expert healthcare industry consulting services:



  • A retainer-based, full portfolio of end-to-end solutions, including
    Healthcare System Contract Negotiation, Strategic Planning &
    Execution, and Sales Force Development & Optimization


  • Excel Advisor™, a scaled, value-priced healthcare consulting service
    billed by the hour

The privately held company has longstanding relationships within every

major Group Purchasing Organization, Integrated Delivery Network and

Regional Purchasing Coalition and prides itself on expertly leading

clients through today’s rapidly changing, increasingly complex

healthcare environment.

Contacts

Frank Ripullo, 949.842.2520

Nancy Kailas, 847.682.8532

www.excelerantconsulting.com

