PHOENIX & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCMSolution--Execupay,
a trusted leader in payroll and HR Solutions, and HRnext,
a complete integrated Human Capital Management (HCM) software solution,
are partnering to offer a completely integrated HCM system to Execupay’s
network of more than 165 payroll and HR service providers and partners
that serve more than 1 million employees across the U.S.
HRnext is unique in its ability to provide a class-leading, easy-to-use,
HR information management system that will be fully integrated with
Execupay payroll, timekeeping and benefits administration systems.
Together, these tools combine to create a cost-effective, robust HCM
system that is delivered via a cloud-based, online platform and requires
no hardware or software installation.
HRnext’s system is the product of collaboration between HR software
engineers and national payroll service providers, all of whom recognize
that mid-sized employers have the same needs as large enterprises for
integrated HCM systems, but don’t have the financial or human resources
for implementation and maintenance of enterprise-level HCM systems.
“Thanks to the partnership with HRnext, we are able to provide our
licensees across the country with a seamlessly integrated, robust,
affordable and easy-to-use HR platform as part of the Execupay Software
Suite,” said Scott Abramson, Director of Strategic Partnerships with
Execupay. “We continually look for ways to bring our licensees better
tools that allow their clients easier methods to maintain compliance.”
With HRnext’s integrated HCM system, employers will enjoy the same
Execupay payroll functions they are already familiar with in addition to
a full suite of HR solutions, including core HR, applicant tracking,
electronic onboarding, time and attendance, as well as benefits
administration and open enrollment.
“Partnering with Execupay is a perfect fit for HRnext because we share
their promise to improve customers’ workflow and business by investing
in their performance and success,” said Doug Helm, founding partner of
HRnext. “Our clients have reported that our solution is affordable,
intuitive and contributes to increased productivity, enabling them to
take their business to the next level.”
