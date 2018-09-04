PHOENIX & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCMSolution--Execupay,

a trusted leader in payroll and HR Solutions, and HRnext,

a complete integrated Human Capital Management (HCM) software solution,

are partnering to offer a completely integrated HCM system to Execupay’s

network of more than 165 payroll and HR service providers and partners

that serve more than 1 million employees across the U.S.

HRnext is unique in its ability to provide a class-leading, easy-to-use,

HR information management system that will be fully integrated with

Execupay payroll, timekeeping and benefits administration systems.

Together, these tools combine to create a cost-effective, robust HCM

system that is delivered via a cloud-based, online platform and requires

no hardware or software installation.

HRnext’s system is the product of collaboration between HR software

engineers and national payroll service providers, all of whom recognize

that mid-sized employers have the same needs as large enterprises for

integrated HCM systems, but don’t have the financial or human resources

for implementation and maintenance of enterprise-level HCM systems.

“Thanks to the partnership with HRnext, we are able to provide our

licensees across the country with a seamlessly integrated, robust,

affordable and easy-to-use HR platform as part of the Execupay Software

Suite,” said Scott Abramson, Director of Strategic Partnerships with

Execupay. “We continually look for ways to bring our licensees better

tools that allow their clients easier methods to maintain compliance.”

With HRnext’s integrated HCM system, employers will enjoy the same

Execupay payroll functions they are already familiar with in addition to

a full suite of HR solutions, including core HR, applicant tracking,

electronic onboarding, time and attendance, as well as benefits

administration and open enrollment.

“Partnering with Execupay is a perfect fit for HRnext because we share

their promise to improve customers’ workflow and business by investing

in their performance and success,” said Doug Helm, founding partner of

HRnext. “Our clients have reported that our solution is affordable,

intuitive and contributes to increased productivity, enabling them to

take their business to the next level.”

For more information, visit HRnext.com.

