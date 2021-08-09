Explosive E-Commerce Growth Driving Tech Investments in Supply Chain Execution Systems and High ROI According to New Blue Yonder and Reuters Events Supply Chain Report

“In the current supply chain environment, companies need good visibility into their transportation/ freight and partners that help them operate in a very agile, resilient manner. Knowing this, we’ve been investing in technology that provides good visibility for customers and their operations; tools that support enterprise agility; supply chain automation solutions; and zero-trust IT security tools. Combined, these technology solutions help our customers address their most pressing supply chain challenges while also helping them build stronger, more resilient organizations for the future,” said Richard Ebach, CIO Americas, DB Schenker.