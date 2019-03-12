Famous Dave's restaurant on North Oracle Road across from the Tucson Mall closed this week. A note says it will open at a new location on Speedway in April, but no address was listed. 

After 15 years of serving barbecue ribs, chicken and brisket from a curb-front restaurant across from Tucson Mall, Famous Dave's Barbecue this week closed its doors.

A note on the door, posted to Facebook, said the restaurant was moving to Speedway and would open in April. No specific address on Speedway was listed.

No one answered the phone Tuesday at the Oracle Road restaurant and the note on the door did not list a specific location on Speedway.

Famous Dave's officials said the Tucson franchisee is based in El Paso, Texas. He could not be reached to comment.

