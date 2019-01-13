Los Angeles-Based Franchise Company Builds Presence Nationwide
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24FAT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$FATlt;/agt;--FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:
FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger
and Buffalo’s
Express, announces the development of 10 new co-branded Fatburger
and Buffalo's Express restaurants throughout California,
Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia. All locations are slated to
open in 2019.
Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, founded by Lovie
Yancey, maintains and upholds its unique culture and iconic menu
offerings by serving the same, signature, made-to-order, Fatburgers,
hand-scooped milkshakes and skinny (shoestring) or fat (steak) fries as
Lovie served at the original Fatburger stand 70 years ago. Further,
Fatburger’s 35+ year old, Georgia-based, sister brand Buffalo’s
Express complements Fatburger’s menu offering fresh, boneless and
bone-in chicken wing options with over 13 proprietary wing sauce options.
Building upon the company's LA roots and success in the region, new
locations in development in Monrovia, Bakersfield, Cerritos, and Lake
Balboa will enhance the brand's presence throughout Southern California;
additional expansion in Virginia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas
further FAT Brand’s mission to bring the iconic burger and wing brands
to fans nationwide.
“It is very exciting to see the expansion of Fatburger & Buffalo’s
Express across the country,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.
“We are eager to serve our signature, all-American offerings to
consumers within these markets and expand the national reach of both
brands.”
For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please
visit www.fatburger.com.
For
more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please
visit www.buffalos.com.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza
Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under
development in 32 countries.
About Fatburger
An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual
restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to
each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s
extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan
base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes.
Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an
unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to
serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 –
The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.
About Buffalo’s Express
Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a
fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings and
proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to
date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to
its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience.
Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are
dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers
friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken
wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is
Family™.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These
forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements.
Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of
consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks
and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC
reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking
statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the
date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any
subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically
disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the
date of such statement.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Liz Duggan / Rebecca Campbell
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Alexis Tessier