Los Angeles-Based Franchise Company Builds Presence Nationwide

FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger

and Buffalo’s

Express, announces the development of 10 new co-branded Fatburger

and Buffalo's Express restaurants throughout California,

Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia. All locations are slated to

open in 2019.

Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, founded by Lovie

Yancey, maintains and upholds its unique culture and iconic menu

offerings by serving the same, signature, made-to-order, Fatburgers,

hand-scooped milkshakes and skinny (shoestring) or fat (steak) fries as

Lovie served at the original Fatburger stand 70 years ago. Further,

Fatburger’s 35+ year old, Georgia-based, sister brand Buffalo’s

Express complements Fatburger’s menu offering fresh, boneless and

bone-in chicken wing options with over 13 proprietary wing sauce options.

Building upon the company's LA roots and success in the region, new

locations in development in Monrovia, Bakersfield, Cerritos, and Lake

Balboa will enhance the brand's presence throughout Southern California;

additional expansion in Virginia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas

further FAT Brand’s mission to bring the iconic burger and wing brands

to fans nationwide.

“It is very exciting to see the expansion of Fatburger & Buffalo’s

Express across the country,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.

“We are eager to serve our signature, all-American offerings to

consumers within these markets and expand the national reach of both

brands.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please

visit www.fatburger.com.

For

more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please

visit www.buffalos.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that

strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual

dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns

seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,

Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza

Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under

development in 32 countries.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual

restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to

each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s

extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan

base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes.

Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an

unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to

serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 –

The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a

fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings and

proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to

date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to

its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience.

Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are

dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers

friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken

wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is

Family™.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These

forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to

certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual

results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements.

Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of

consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks

and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC

reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking

statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the

date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any

subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically

disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to

reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the

date of such statement.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Duggan / Rebecca Campbell

lduggan@konnectagency.com

rcampbell@konnectagency.com

www.konnectagency.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alexis Tessier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

