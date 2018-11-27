Leading Automotive Supplier Counts on Limelight to Deliver Dynamic
Content Around the Globe
Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services,
today announced that Faurecia is using its private global network and
technology to quickly deliver dynamic content around the world.
Founded in 1997, Faurecia, a French company, has grown to become a major
player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30
R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global
leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior
systems and clean mobility. The company chose Limelight’s CDN with
website acceleration and HTTPS to ensure reliability and the best
possible website performance for its growing and global customer base.
“Speed and stability of our website are key to people visiting our
website,” said Olivier Dumont, Group Digital Communications at Faurecia.
“It’s essential that they can quickly access relevant and sometimes
time-sensitive information online. Using Limelight, we can seamlessly
deliver content to visitors no matter where they’re located.”
Limelight’s technology allows Faurecia.com visitors to instantly access
the detailed information they need to learn more about the company, its
services and solutions. Faurecia counts on Limelight’s private network
and innovative technology to avoid potential congestion and reliably
deliver content worldwide. As the company expands into new markets, they
can easily expand their websites in new countries and handle spikes in
online traffic seamlessly. In addition, with Limelight’s SmartPurge,
Faurecia is able to improve workflows and easily update content in under
two seconds.
“It’s important for Faurecia to be able to quickly update its website so
that product information is always current for their global customer
base,” said Didier Nguyen, Sales Director at Limelight Networks.
“Limelight provides Faurecia with an easy to use workflow and reliable
and scalable platform that can easily handle their growing business
including any spikes in online traffic demand.”
About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the
global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and
109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in
its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and
clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on
providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In
2017, the Group posted total sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed
on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next
20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com.
About Limelight Networks
Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital
content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,
empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.
Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of
global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert
support services that enable current and future workflows. For more
information, visit www.limelight.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
