Leading Automotive Supplier Counts on Limelight to Deliver Dynamic

Content Around the Globe

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$llnw #cdn--Limelight

Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services,

today announced that Faurecia is using its private global network and

technology to quickly deliver dynamic content around the world.

Founded in 1997, Faurecia, a French company, has grown to become a major

player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30

R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global

leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior

systems and clean mobility. The company chose Limelight’s CDN with

website acceleration and HTTPS to ensure reliability and the best

possible website performance for its growing and global customer base.

“Speed and stability of our website are key to people visiting our

website,” said Olivier Dumont, Group Digital Communications at Faurecia.

“It’s essential that they can quickly access relevant and sometimes

time-sensitive information online. Using Limelight, we can seamlessly

deliver content to visitors no matter where they’re located.”

Limelight’s technology allows Faurecia.com visitors to instantly access

the detailed information they need to learn more about the company, its

services and solutions. Faurecia counts on Limelight’s private network

and innovative technology to avoid potential congestion and reliably

deliver content worldwide. As the company expands into new markets, they

can easily expand their websites in new countries and handle spikes in

online traffic seamlessly. In addition, with Limelight’s SmartPurge,

Faurecia is able to improve workflows and easily update content in under

two seconds.

“It’s important for Faurecia to be able to quickly update its website so

that product information is always current for their global customer

base,” said Didier Nguyen, Sales Director at Limelight Networks.

“Limelight provides Faurecia with an easy to use workflow and reliable

and scalable platform that can easily handle their growing business

including any spikes in online traffic demand.”

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the

global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and

109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in

its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and

clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on

providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In

2017, the Group posted total sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed

on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next

20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital

content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services,

empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences.

Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of

global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert

support services that enable current and future workflows. For more

information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

SHIFT Communications

Stephanie Epstein, 617-779-1845

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles