Change of Control Transaction Closed Earlier This Quarter Between FC
Global and Gadsden
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gadsden Growth Properties, Inc., a privately-held real estate
corporation (“Gadsden”), and FC Global Realty Incorporated (OTC Pink:
FCRE; TASE: FCRE “FC Global”) today announced that it has completed its
first stage of integration between FC Global and Gadsden’s operation
after previously closing a Stock Purchase Agreement in April. FC Global
has now acquired all of the general partnership interests and Class A
limited partnership interests in Gadsden’s operating partnership Gadsden
Growth Properties, L.P.
“We are pleased that we have been able to bring this unique opportunity
to fruition, which is a vital step in continuing our strategic real
estate investment strategy,” stated John E. Hartman, Chief Executive
Officer of Gadsden Growth Properties, Inc. and FC Global Realty
Incorporated, “We believe combining these two companies will create
a more integrated investment vehicle to acquire and manage real estate
assets concentrated in the retail and mixed-use sectors across the
United States. Gadsden’s real estate expertise and business acumen will
be instrumental in creating a high-quality real estate portfolio under
FC Global, which we believe will create long-term shareholder value.”
Through this transaction, FC Global acquired from Gadsden a property
known as Mission Hills Square, a new mixed-use development located in
Fremont, California and slated for completion in late 2019. Situated in
the foothills of the San Francisco Bay Area along Highway 680, Mission
Hills Square will offer 158 residential apartment units and more than
53,900 square feet of commercial retail space. Mission Hills future
commercial tenants are anticipated to include retail stores, sit-down
restaurants, and casual eateries that will serve not only the residents
of Mission Hills but also the populations that live in the surrounding
areas, as Mission Hills Square will be an easily accessible shopping and
dining destination.
Also transferred in the transaction were two separate investment
parcels, referred to as Roseville and Jessie, The Roseville parcel is
located on Roseville Road in Sacramento, California and is an
approximately 9.6 acres parcel that is entitled for the development of
approximately 65 small lot single family detached homes. The Jessie
parcel is comprised of approximately 13.6 acres and located on Jessie
Avenue in Sacramento, California. This parcel is entitled for the
development of 94 small lot single family detached homes. The parcels
are in established residential neighborhoods.
As part of the integration of operations, the management of Gadsden has
now become the management of FC Global, with Mr. Hartman as Chief
Executive Officer; Scott Crist as Chief Financial Officer; George P.
Bell as Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Ringel as Corporate
Controller. James Walesa and BJ Parrish, members of Gadsden’s board of
directors, have joined the board of directors of FC Global with Douglas
A. Funke appointed, and Kristen E. Pigman re-appointed, to FC Global’s
board. In addition, National Securities Corporation acted as the
exclusive financial advisor to Gadsden Growth Properties in this
transaction. Additional information on the management team and board of
directors is available on the corporate website and in the Current
Reports on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission.
FC Global will be asking its shareholders to approve a change of its
name to Gadsden Properties, Inc. and to approve an Amendment to its
Articles of Incorporation to increase its authorized shares of Common
Stock. The Company also plans to explore a potential up-listing of its
stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another national trading
platform.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the transaction between FC Global and Gadsden,
relevant materials have been filed with the SEC, including a Current
Report on Form 8-K which was filed on April 11, 2019 announcing the
closing of the Stock Purchase Agreement, and an earlier report on Form
8-K that was filed on March 15, 2019, announcing the signing of the
Stock Purchase Agreement. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF FC GLOBAL
AND GADSDEN ARE URGED TO READ THESE FILINGS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT
WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of all
documents, when available, filed with the SEC by FC Global through the
website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by FC Global will be
available free of charge within the Investors section of FC Global’s
website at ww.fcglobalrealty.com.
About Gadsden
Gadsden Growth Properties, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was
formed on August 11, 2016. Gadsden’s business strategy will continue to
focus on the acquisition, development and management of property across
retail and mixed-use investment segments in secondary and tertiary
cities in the United States. Additional information about Gadsden Growth
Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.
About FC Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated (OTC Pink: FCRE; TASE: FCRE), founded in
1980, has recently transitioned to a company focused on real estate
development and asset management, concentrating primarily on investments
in, and the management and development of, income producing real estate
assets. Additional information about FC Global may be found online at www.fcglobalrealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical
facts, but are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the
safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be
identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear,
believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan,
possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms
and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking
statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future
performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs,
expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of FC
Global or Gadsden, as applicable, future plans and strategies,
projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future
conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future,
they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in
circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are
outside of our control. Actual results and financial condition may
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press
release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by
law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
