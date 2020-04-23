Feeding front-line workers

On Thursday, Erika and Jake Muñoz, owners of Seis Kitchen, in collaboration with Athletes/Artists+Causes (A+C) Foundation’s Project Frontline, delivered hundreds of meals to medical workers at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital.
“Project Frontline was created not only to thank our wonderful health-care workers, but also as a way to help the restaurant industry, which has been crippled by the pandemic,” said Rob Canton, A+C Foundation CEO.
Canton said the donation was made possible through the generosity of Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom, who lives in Tucson with his wife, Carrie.
Concerned about COVID-19?
