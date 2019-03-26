Global Events Company Sponsorship Champions Women Athletes
PHOENIX & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggreko
plc, the global leader in rental power and heating and cooling,
presented its branded golf equipment bag to LPGA golfer Melissa Reid in
its official kick-off of its partnership with the popular athlete,
Tuesday, March 19 at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix
Desert Ridge Resort and Spa just in time for the Bank of Hope Founders
Cup March 21.
“Mel is a hard-working, gifted golfer and genuine person, and we are
excited to support her,” said Robert Wells, Managing Director of Aggreko
Events Services. “Mel’s passion both on and off the course is also what
made her stand out to us as the perfect ambassador to represent Aggreko
in what we believe will be a huge sporting year for Women’s golf
culminating in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland in September
which Aggreko will be supporting both as a supplier and sponsor.
“We welcome Mel into the Aggreko family, and look forward to sharing
many successes over the next year. Aggreko believes that the values and
approach that Mel brings to both life and golf are a great example for
all and closely align with our core values. She is from the U.K. and now
plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in
the U.K. and our North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations
from which we manage temporary power, cooling and heating for major
sports and premiere events around the world.”
From Derby, England, Reid, 31, is a six-time Ladies European Tour winner
who now plays on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour in
the USA. She has captivated golfing enthusiasts since turning pro in
late 2007. Reid currently has a Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking of 286
with two top-10 finishes and has played in three Solheim Cup
competitions as a member of Team Europe. Reid is also a champion for the
LGBTQ community and gender equality in sport.
EDITOR’S NOTES
Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a
better future - a future that needs power and the right conditions to
succeed.
Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the
electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it – all
powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled
international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to
unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring
our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest
cities to some of the most remote places on earth.
That’s what has made us the world’s leading provider of modular, mobile
power and heating and cooling. We’ve been in business since 1962. We
have more than 7,300 employees, operating from around 200 locations in
100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or
Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L)
and have our headquarters in Scotland.
Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals,
organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and
developing countries and markets.
We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and
refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.
We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements
in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators
to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas,
diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.
For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com
Contacts
Felicia Russell Perez
T: +9 (713) 904-7579
Melanie Taplett
T: +9 (713) 869-0707