Global Events Company Sponsorship Champions Women Athletes

PHOENIX & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggreko

plc, the global leader in rental power and heating and cooling,

presented its branded golf equipment bag to LPGA golfer Melissa Reid in

its official kick-off of its partnership with the popular athlete,

Tuesday, March 19 at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix

Desert Ridge Resort and Spa just in time for the Bank of Hope Founders

Cup March 21.

“Mel is a hard-working, gifted golfer and genuine person, and we are

excited to support her,” said Robert Wells, Managing Director of Aggreko

Events Services. “Mel’s passion both on and off the course is also what

made her stand out to us as the perfect ambassador to represent Aggreko

in what we believe will be a huge sporting year for Women’s golf

culminating in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland in September

which Aggreko will be supporting both as a supplier and sponsor.

“We welcome Mel into the Aggreko family, and look forward to sharing

many successes over the next year. Aggreko believes that the values and

approach that Mel brings to both life and golf are a great example for

all and closely align with our core values. She is from the U.K. and now

plays on the U.S. LPGA Tour − mirroring Aggreko’s global headquarters in

the U.K. and our North American headquarter in the U.S., two locations

from which we manage temporary power, cooling and heating for major

sports and premiere events around the world.”

From Derby, England, Reid, 31, is a six-time Ladies European Tour winner

who now plays on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour in

the USA. She has captivated golfing enthusiasts since turning pro in

late 2007. Reid currently has a Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking of 286

with two top-10 finishes and has played in three Solheim Cup

competitions as a member of Team Europe. Reid is also a champion for the

LGBTQ community and gender equality in sport.

EDITOR’S NOTES

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a

better future - a future that needs power and the right conditions to

succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the

electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it – all

powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled

international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to

unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring

our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest

cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That’s what has made us the world’s leading provider of modular, mobile

power and heating and cooling. We’ve been in business since 1962. We

have more than 7,300 employees, operating from around 200 locations in

100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or

Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L)

and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals,

organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and

developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and

refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements

in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators

to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas,

diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com

Contacts

Felicia Russell Perez

T: +9 (713) 904-7579

E: fperez@wardcc.com

Melanie Taplett

T: +9 (713) 869-0707

E: mtaplett@wardcc.com

