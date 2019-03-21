Company enters into debt extension agreement with Glencore

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp.

(together “PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM,

announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued its

Record of Decision and Section 404 wetlands permit for the NorthMet

Project. Along with recently issued state permits, PolyMet now holds all

necessary permits to construct and operate the NorthMet

copper-nickel-precious metals mine and processing plant located near

Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.

PolyMet also announced today that it has entered into an extension

agreement with Glencore AG (“Glencore”) with respect to the approximate

US$243 million in secured convertible and non-convertible debt owing to

Glencore which is due to mature on March 31, 2019. Glencore has agreed

to extend the maturity date of the debt to provide PolyMet time to

prepare for and complete a rights offering by June 30, 2019, fully

backstopped by Glencore, to raise sufficient funds to repay the

outstanding debt. In connection with the extension agreement, the

company has also agreed to issue additional purchase warrants to

Glencore and to make certain amendments to the existing exchange

warrants held by Glencore, subject to applicable stock exchange

approval. The company will provide further information with respect to

the pricing and timing of the rights offering in due course.

“While our immediate goal is to address the Glencore debt, we are proud

to be the first mining company to be fully permitted to responsibly

build and operate a copper-nickel-precious metals mine within the

world-class Duluth Complex,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO. “Our

employees, shareholders, Iron Rangers, labor and business partners all

share in this historic achievement. They have steadfastly believed in,

worked tirelessly toward and provided unwavering support for this

project for so long.”

The issuance of the federal wetlands permit follows Minnesota

regulators’ issuance late last year of the Permit to Mine, dam safety,

water appropriations, water and air quality, and public waters work

permits; representing a total of 18 state and federal permits and

approvals.

The company is refining the technical details of the project as planning

for final engineering and construction are underway. Initial site

preparation work has already begun such as monitoring well

installations, asbestos abatement, infill and geotechnical drilling.

“Importantly, receipt of this final permit enables us to move forward

with project financing which is expected to take several months,” Cherry

said.

PolyMet aims to be the first mining company to commercially produce

copper and nickel, in addition to platinum, palladium, gold and cobalt,

from one of the four world-class Duluth Complex base and precious metal

deposits in the historic Iron Range mining district in northeastern

Minnesota.

The company expects to build and operate open pit mining operations that

are expected to yield approximately 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 170

million pounds of nickel, 6.2 million pounds of cobalt and 1.6 million

ounces of precious metals including 1.2 million ounces of palladium and

290,000 ounces of platinum, over a 20-year mine life. The 225 million

tons of ore permitted for extraction represent roughly one third of the

NorthMet 649-million-ton Measured and Indicated Resource as described in

the company’s 2018 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, which is

filed under the company’s SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

The Record of Decision and Section 404 wetland permit can be found on

the USACE website at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/PolyMet/

The information in this release related to the 2018 Technical Report has

been reviewed and approved by Herb Welhener, an Independent Qualified

Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com)

is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100 percent of

Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100 percent

of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a

long-term lease, and owns 100 percent of the Erie Plant, a large

processing facility located approximately seven rail miles from the ore

body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in

northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its

Definitive Feasibility Study. The NorthMet Final Environmental Impact

Statement was published in November 2015, preparing the way for

decisions on permit applications. NorthMet is expected to require

approximately two million hours of construction labor, create

approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of

activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local

economy.

PolyMet Disclosures

This news release contains certain

forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in

PolyMet’s operations in the future. Forward-looking statements are

frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,”

“anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “potential,”

“possible,” “projects,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or statements

that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” or “should”

occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words. These

forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the ability

to receive environmental and operating permits, job creation, and the

effect on the local economy, or other statements that are not a

statement of fact. Forward-looking statements address future events and

conditions and therefore involve inherent known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the

forward-looking statements due to risks facing PolyMet or due to actual

facts differing from the assumptions underlying its predictions.

PolyMet’s forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,

expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are

made, and PolyMet does not assume any obligation to update

forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs,

expectations and opinions should change.

Specific reference is made to risk factors and other considerations

underlying forward-looking statements discussed in PolyMet’s most

recent Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2017, and in our other filings with Canadian securities authorities and

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 40-F also contains the company’s mineral

resource and other data as required under National Instrument 43-101.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the

adequacy or accuracy of this release.

