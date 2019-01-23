Patricia Valentino, an expert in financial services, has joined CCG

Catalyst as Principal in the firm’s Strategy practice. She will be based

in the firm’s Dallas office.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banking?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#bankinglt;/agt;--Patricia (Pat) Valentino, an expert in financial services, has joined

CCG Catalyst as Principal in the firm’s Strategy practice.

Ms. Valentino brings over 40 years of experience in the financial

industry to her new role, where she will focus on supporting the firm’s

Financial Services Strategy practice. She will be responsible for

working with the firm’s new and existing clients to transform their

organizations for today’s newer technology opportunities and provide a

strong foundation for adopting new innovations.

“Today, the competitive pace of the financial services industry within

Banking, FinTech and Credit Unions you need to bring maximum value with

differentiation – culture, markets, technology and people,” said Paul

Schaus, who leads CCG Catalyst as Founder and CEO. “Pat is a leader with

a proven track record for leading transformations across the financial

services industry. She will be an invaluable resource to clients seeking

direction and success in this ever-changing industry.”

For the last 16 years, Ms. Valentino held senior roles at FIS in driving

large-scale change – from multi-channel to traditional and

non-traditional banking services, community and regional to national.

Additionally, she has served as a successful management consultant, C

level banker and OCC Bank Examiner.

Ms. Valentino has stated her desire to join CEO, Paul Schaus and

the CCG team was driven mainly by “… the culture that Mr. Schaus has

built within his firm resonates with my desire and philosophy to be

client-centric and focused on helping the industry that has treated me

so well throughout my career.”

To request an interview with Patricia Valentino or Paul Schaus,

please contact Brandwyn Boyle; bboyle@ccg-catalyst.com

or by phone; 480.744.2208.

About CCG Catalyst Consulting Group

CCG Catalyst Consulting Group, a leading management consulting firm for

the financial services industry with a focus on Banking, FinTech and

Credit Unions. The firm has continued its accelerated and notable

growth. Awarded again in 2018 by Consulting Magazine as one of the

nations ‘Fastest Growing Firms’ and Bank News’ Innovation award, for

their 4D™

Methodology. CCG Catalyst advises clients on operations excellence,

products - lending and retail, mergers & acquisitions, digital

transformation, strategy, technology, advanced analytics, as well as

developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring

skills that make change stick. Founded in 1998, CCG Catalyst has deep

expertise and client roster across the financial services industry.

For more information visit: www.ccg-catalyst.com.

Follow CCG on Twitter @CCGCatalyst.

Contacts

Public Relations & Press Contact

Brandwyn Boyle

bboyle@ccg-catalyst.com

480.744.2208

https://www.ccg-catalyst.com/

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles