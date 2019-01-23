Patricia Valentino, an expert in financial services, has joined CCG
Patricia (Pat) Valentino, an expert in financial services, has joined
CCG Catalyst as Principal in the firm’s Strategy practice.
Ms. Valentino brings over 40 years of experience in the financial
industry to her new role, where she will focus on supporting the firm’s
Financial Services Strategy practice. She will be responsible for
working with the firm’s new and existing clients to transform their
organizations for today’s newer technology opportunities and provide a
strong foundation for adopting new innovations.
“Today, the competitive pace of the financial services industry within
Banking, FinTech and Credit Unions you need to bring maximum value with
differentiation – culture, markets, technology and people,” said Paul
Schaus, who leads CCG Catalyst as Founder and CEO. “Pat is a leader with
a proven track record for leading transformations across the financial
services industry. She will be an invaluable resource to clients seeking
direction and success in this ever-changing industry.”
For the last 16 years, Ms. Valentino held senior roles at FIS in driving
large-scale change – from multi-channel to traditional and
non-traditional banking services, community and regional to national.
Additionally, she has served as a successful management consultant, C
level banker and OCC Bank Examiner.
Ms. Valentino has stated her desire to join CEO, Paul Schaus and
the CCG team was driven mainly by “… the culture that Mr. Schaus has
built within his firm resonates with my desire and philosophy to be
client-centric and focused on helping the industry that has treated me
so well throughout my career.”
About CCG Catalyst Consulting Group
CCG Catalyst Consulting Group, a leading management consulting firm for
the financial services industry with a focus on Banking, FinTech and
Credit Unions. The firm has continued its accelerated and notable
growth. Awarded again in 2018 by Consulting Magazine as one of the
nations ‘Fastest Growing Firms’ and Bank News’ Innovation award, for
their 4D™
Methodology. CCG Catalyst advises clients on operations excellence,
products - lending and retail, mergers & acquisitions, digital
transformation, strategy, technology, advanced analytics, as well as
developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring
skills that make change stick. Founded in 1998, CCG Catalyst has deep
expertise and client roster across the financial services industry.
For more information visit: www.ccg-catalyst.com.
