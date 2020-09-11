Find a bargain and help the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

A pop-up weekend furniture sale happening now through the end of month is designed to not only raise money for furry friends in need but also get you a deal to replace that worn down sofa and other home staples.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift store is having a Fur-niture Super Sale the next three weekends. On sale is new, slightly used, scratch-and-dent or floor model pieces of furniture donated by Sam Levitz stores.
Most items will be priced at less than $250 and include couches, sofa sets, tables, dressers, recliners and other furniture staples.
Of course, shoppers at this sale must wear masks if they are age 2 or older and HSSA will limit the number of shoppers at any given time so that social distancing may be enforced. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the store.
The pop up thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27 at 5919 E. Broadway, formerly Pier 1.
For questions about the sale, go to hssaz.org and click on the “shop” link, then the “thrift store” link or call the Humane Society at 327-6088.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com
