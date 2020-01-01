First American Expands Ownership Interest and Acquires Title Security Agency, LLC

Acquisition expands First American Title’s Arizona operations
SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced it has fully acquired Title Security Agency, LLC, a premier brand within the Arizona real estate community with a track record of providing superior customer service that spans four decades. First American had been a minority owner for five years.
Title Security Agency, LLC, which specializes in title and escrow services for residential and commercial transactions and has 17 offices in Arizona, will become part of the direct operations of First American’s largest subsidiary, First American Title Insurance Company.
“Title Security Agency, LLC is a welcome addition to the First American family. Both companies emphasize a commitment to delivering superior service and innovation,” said Chris Leavell, chief operating officer at First American Title. “The addition of Title Security Agency, LLC expands our abilities to serve customers in Arizona and enhances our expertise in the Arizona market.”
Title Security Agency, LLC customers will benefit from enhanced underwriting resources and title production capabilities, as well as access to other industry-leading resources for residential transactions.
“I’m excited about the new opportunities for Title Security Agency staff to serve our customers as the Arizona real estate market continues to grow,” said Thomas Sullivan, founder of Title Security Agency, LLC. “Title Security Agency employees will also appreciate the opportunity to be part of a company named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the last four consecutive years.”
Title Security Agency, LLC President Vivian Boggie, Chief Operating Officer Bruce Jacobs and Senior Vice President Mary Ann Christensen will remain with the company and manage the day-to-day operations.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
About Title Security Agency, LLC
Title Security Agency, LLC specializes in title and escrow services for residential and commercial transactions. The company operates 17 offices in Arizona and has a reputation for providing superior customer service that spans four decades. More information about the company can be found at www.titlesecurity.com.
