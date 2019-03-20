STERLING, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genzada

Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. (Genzada), a subsidiary of Ionics Life

Sciences Limited, announced today that the first patient enrolled in its

Phase 1 clinical trial for the oral therapeutic GZ17-6.02 received the

first dose this week at HonorHealth

Research Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz. Genzada’s GZ17-6.02 will be

administered to patients with advanced solid cancers and lymphoma.

The drug is derived in part from the black calla lily (arum

palaestinum), a native plant found in several regions of the Middle

East. Traditional Middle Eastern medicine has used the lily for more

than 1,000 years as an herbal remedy for multiple maladies, including

inflammation, viral infection and cancer.

“We’re excited to have reached the clinical stage of development of

GZ17-6.02. Through the rigorous preclinical developmental path, we have

discovered a unique mechanism of action via super-enhancer inhibition.

We’re confident that this agent will be both safe and effective in

cancer patients and are thrilled to bring this into the clinic,” said

Genzada Chief Operating Officer Cameron West, MD. “Additionally, as

GZ17-6.02 is composed of three active pharmaceutical

ingredients—originally derived from medicinal plants—we’re hopeful that

6.02 will tackle various malignancies on multiple fronts.”

Genzada chose TD2,

a contract research organization (CRO), to manage the operational

aspects of the trial, including trial design, project management, data

management, monitoring, clinical site management, safety and statistics.

“Reaching the clinical stage is a huge milestone for the companies we

work with, as it takes a lot of hard work and preparation to get to this

point,” said Stephen Gately, president and CEO of TD2. “This particular

drug is quite interesting in its composition, and we’re honored to be

part of this trial that could potentially improve the lives of cancer

patients.”

With enrollment for the study projected to reach 30-40 patients

nationally, Genzada expects continued treatments among trial patients

throughout the remainder of 2019. Currently, patients enrolled in this

clinical trial will receive the GZ17-6.02 (6.02), an investigational

compound, at HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale. In the

future, additional trial sites may be included as the study progresses.

“GZ17-6.02 is truly a novel therapy with the potential to transform

cancer care. With the support of Genzada and TD2, we are pleased to make

this treatment available at HonorHealth Research Institute,” said Frank

Tsai, MD, medical oncologist, principal investigator at HonorHealth

Research Institute.

In November 2018, the project’s Investigational New Drug (IND)

application received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) to proceed with the Phase 1 human trial of 6.02 in

patients with advanced solid cancers and lymphoma.

The 6.02 compound acts as an inhibitor to super-enhancers, the areas of

the genome bound by transcription factors that are uniquely susceptible

to repair signal disruption. It previously showed success in many

therapeutic settings, including patients with pancreatic cancer and

those with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

About Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Genzada is a drug discovery and development company focused on

generating clinically useful molecules for today’s most challenging

diseases, with an initial focus on pancreatic adenocarcinoma, head and

neck squamous cell carcinoma, and glioblastoma multiforme. Genzada also

has a robust pipeline of compounds in various stages of development

which have shown promise in a host of unmet areas of cancer research. As

newcomers in the field of pharmaceutical research, we are eager to

demonstrate our capabilities on behalf of the physicians and patients we

aim to serve. For more information, visit www.genzada.com.

About Translational Drug Development (TD2)

TD2 is an oncology development organization that provides innovative

services for oncology-focused companies. Using a dedicated team of

professionals with broad experience and understanding in drug

development, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support improved and

accelerated development of medicines for life-threatening oncology

diseases. TD2 applies rigorous and high-throughput translational

preclinical development, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, to

customize clinical trial design and execution. TD2’s suite of

capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who

are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid

identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to

reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development

process and to the acceleration of patient access to promising

treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.

About HonorHealth Research Institute

HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz., offers

comprehensive cancer care and research through clinical trials,

diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support services in collaboration

with leading scientific researchers and community oncologists.

HonorHealth is a nonprofit health system serving 1.6 million people in

the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses five acute care

hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a

cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation

and community services with approximately 11,500 employees, 3,400

affiliated physicians and 3,000 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a

merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network.

HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those

we serve. Learn more at www.HonorHealth.com.

Contacts

Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

620-204-7150

MedInfo@genzada.com

HonorHealth Media Relations

Marketing Department

480-323-7367

Translational Drug Development (TD2)

Amanda Rider, 972-770-5083

arider@marketwave.biz

