FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Internet Bank announced that Aaron Barvitz has joined the Tempe,
Arizona loan production office as Vice President of Commercial Banking,
under the leadership of Neil Barna, Regional Vice President. Mr. Barvitz
will draw on his community banking experience to identify and deliver
flexible financial solutions to businesses throughout the greater
Phoenix area.
Mr. Barvitz has more than 14 years of experience in community banking
with an emphasis on business lending and relationship management. He
previously held roles with other financial institutions, including
Southwestern Business Financing, National Bank of Arizona and Comerica
Bank.
“Aaron’s unique and extensive background in commercial banking makes him
a perfect match for our team,” said Mr. Barna. “His familiarity with
Arizona businesses equips him to foster relationships with existing and
prospective clients as we continue our growth in the Phoenix market.”
“I am truly thrilled to be a part of the First Internet Bank team,” said
Mr. Barvitz. “I’m looking forward to working with our clients to
identify and provide the best solutions that will contribute to their
success.”
Mr. Barvitz is active in the community and enjoys coaching youth sports.
He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5
billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and
small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and
specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial
real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury
management services in select geographies. Additional information about
the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
Contacts
Investors/Analysts
Paula Deemer
Investor
Relations
(317) 428-4628
Media
Nicole Lorch
Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer
(317) 532-7906