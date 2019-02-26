FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Internet Bank announced that Aaron Barvitz has joined the Tempe,

Arizona loan production office as Vice President of Commercial Banking,

under the leadership of Neil Barna, Regional Vice President. Mr. Barvitz

will draw on his community banking experience to identify and deliver

flexible financial solutions to businesses throughout the greater

Phoenix area.

Mr. Barvitz has more than 14 years of experience in community banking

with an emphasis on business lending and relationship management. He

previously held roles with other financial institutions, including

Southwestern Business Financing, National Bank of Arizona and Comerica

Bank.

“Aaron’s unique and extensive background in commercial banking makes him

a perfect match for our team,” said Mr. Barna. “His familiarity with

Arizona businesses equips him to foster relationships with existing and

prospective clients as we continue our growth in the Phoenix market.”

“I am truly thrilled to be a part of the First Internet Bank team,” said

Mr. Barvitz. “I’m looking forward to working with our clients to

identify and provide the best solutions that will contribute to their

success.”

Mr. Barvitz is active in the community and enjoys coaching youth sports.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer

in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5

billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and

small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and

specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial

real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury

management services in select geographies. Additional information about

the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:

INBK).

Contacts

Investors/Analysts

Paula Deemer

Investor

Relations

(317) 428-4628

investors@firstib.com

Media

Nicole Lorch

Executive Vice

President and Chief Operating Officer

(317) 532-7906

nlorch@firstib.com

