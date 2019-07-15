FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Internet Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that Stephanie Barnhart has joined its Arizona team as Vice President of Commercial Banking, under the leadership of Neil Barna, Regional Vice President. Ms. Barnhart will work with businesses in the greater Phoenix area to identify and leverage flexible financial solutions.
“At First Internet Bank, we cultivate collaborative client partnerships that deliver results,” said Mr. Barna. “Stephanie’s commercial lending experience and deep understanding of the market expands our capabilities to meet the needs of the business community.”
“I’m excited to join such a talented team,” said Ms. Barnhart. “First Internet Bank’s commitment to business owners and passion for creating strategic solutions that provide access to capital is unmatched in the area.”
Ms. Barnhart is an active member of the community, serving as Chairwoman for the Arizona Tech Council’s Ambassador Committee. Past professional experience includes roles with Washington Federal Bank, Bank of America and BBVA Compass.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2019, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).
Contacts
Investors/Analysts
Paula Deemer
Investor Relations
(317) 428-4628
Media
Nicole Lorch
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(317) 532-7906