TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brock K. Bakewell, M.D., and Brian Hunter, M.D., Co-Directors at Fishkind,
Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center
in Tucson, Ariz., are participating in the AcuFocus clinical study for
the IC-8 intraocular lens (IOL) designed for patients with cataracts.
“I have always been fascinated with researching promising advancements
in intraocular lens technology,” said Dr. Bakewell. “It is a privilege
to not only research this new extended depth of focus lens implant, but
also be able to educate my patients about how this may potentially help
them with their vision throughout their lives.”
By the age of 65, an estimated 90% of people worldwide experience
changes to the natural crystalline lens of the eye. The lens gradually
becomes cloudy as a cataract develops, leading to blurry vision and
eventually vision loss. The only solution to a cataract is the surgical
removal of the natural lens and its replacement with an artificial lens
called an IOL. More than 25 million cataract procedures are performed
worldwide each year. The majority of patients with cataracts are treated
with a standard monofocal (single-focus) lens, which allows the patient
to have excellent far vision; however, patients remain dependent on
glasses for near and intermediate vision.
Dr. Bakewell & Dr. Hunter will be in a select group of clinical
investigators across the United States for the IC-8
lens study. The IC-8 lens is a clear monofocal lens with a
mini-ring placed in the center. The mini-ring has an opening, or
pinhole, designed to increase the range of vision by extending the focus
of light rays that enter the eye. The clinical study will determine if
the IC-8 lens in one eye, when paired with a standard monofocal
lens in the other eye, will provide near and intermediate vision in
addition to far vision for cataract patients.
Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center
is now enrolling patients that meet the study eligibility criteria.
Patients who comply with study commitments will be compensated. Some
basic qualifications include the following:
At least 22 years of age.
Have cataracts in both eyes.
Are available, willing and able to participate in examinations and all
follow-up study visits and appointments.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer participant in the IC-8
lens clinical study, please contact Jenny Chavez at the Fishkind,
Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center at
520-293-6740 or at www.eyestucson.com.
ABOUT US
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter have been providing outstanding
eye care to patients of all ages in Tucson and southern Arizona for over
30 years. Our practice offers comprehensive ophthalmic services,
including:
Routine and screening examinations
Cataract and lens implant surgery
Refractive surgery, including wavefront LASIK
Glaucoma management and surgery
Treatment of corneal diseases
Glasses and contact lens prescriptions
Emergency eye services
We have two convenient locations on Tucson’s northwest side and Oro
Valley, as well as a Medicare and state-certified outpatient surgery
center. Visit the Practice at www.eyestucson.com
or on location at 5599 N. Oracle Rd. Questions? Please call 520-293-6740.
ABOUT ACUFOCUS & THE IC-8 IOL
AcuFocus, Inc., is a privately held ophthalmic medical device company
that develops and markets breakthrough technologies for the improvement
of vision. The IC-8 lens received its CE mark in 2014 and is available
in select markets across Europe and Asia. Founded in 2001, AcuFocus is
based in Irvine, Calif. For additional information about the IC-8
intraocular lens, visit www.ic8lensclinicalstudy.com
Caution: Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (or United States)
law to investigational use.
Contacts
Shelle Murach
Cunningham & Associates
714-206-4138