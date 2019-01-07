TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brock K. Bakewell, M.D., and Brian Hunter, M.D., Co-Directors at Fishkind,

Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center

in Tucson, Ariz., are participating in the AcuFocus clinical study for

the IC-8 intraocular lens (IOL) designed for patients with cataracts.

“I have always been fascinated with researching promising advancements

in intraocular lens technology,” said Dr. Bakewell. “It is a privilege

to not only research this new extended depth of focus lens implant, but

also be able to educate my patients about how this may potentially help

them with their vision throughout their lives.”

By the age of 65, an estimated 90% of people worldwide experience

changes to the natural crystalline lens of the eye. The lens gradually

becomes cloudy as a cataract develops, leading to blurry vision and

eventually vision loss. The only solution to a cataract is the surgical

removal of the natural lens and its replacement with an artificial lens

called an IOL. More than 25 million cataract procedures are performed

worldwide each year. The majority of patients with cataracts are treated

with a standard monofocal (single-focus) lens, which allows the patient

to have excellent far vision; however, patients remain dependent on

glasses for near and intermediate vision.

Dr. Bakewell & Dr. Hunter will be in a select group of clinical

investigators across the United States for the IC-8

lens study. The IC-8 lens is a clear monofocal lens with a

mini-ring placed in the center. The mini-ring has an opening, or

pinhole, designed to increase the range of vision by extending the focus

of light rays that enter the eye. The clinical study will determine if

the IC-8 lens in one eye, when paired with a standard monofocal

lens in the other eye, will provide near and intermediate vision in

addition to far vision for cataract patients.

Fishkind,

Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center

is now enrolling patients that meet the study eligibility criteria.

Patients who comply with study commitments will be compensated. Some

basic qualifications include the following:



  • At least 22 years of age.


  • Have cataracts in both eyes.


  • Are available, willing and able to participate in examinations and all
    follow-up study visits and appointments.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer participant in the IC-8

lens clinical study, please contact Jenny Chavez at the Fishkind,

Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center at

520-293-6740 or at www.eyestucson.com.

ABOUT US

Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter have been providing outstanding

eye care to patients of all ages in Tucson and southern Arizona for over

30 years. Our practice offers comprehensive ophthalmic services,

including:



  • Routine and screening examinations


  • Cataract and lens implant surgery


  • Refractive surgery, including wavefront LASIK


  • Glaucoma management and surgery


  • Treatment of corneal diseases


  • Glasses and contact lens prescriptions


  • Emergency eye services

We have two convenient locations on Tucson’s northwest side and Oro

Valley, as well as a Medicare and state-certified outpatient surgery

center. Visit the Practice at www.eyestucson.com

or on location at 5599 N. Oracle Rd. Questions? Please call 520-293-6740.

ABOUT ACUFOCUS & THE IC-8 IOL

AcuFocus, Inc., is a privately held ophthalmic medical device company

that develops and markets breakthrough technologies for the improvement

of vision. The IC-8 lens received its CE mark in 2014 and is available

in select markets across Europe and Asia. Founded in 2001, AcuFocus is

based in Irvine, Calif. For additional information about the IC-8

intraocular lens, visit www.ic8lensclinicalstudy.com

or https://www.facebook.com/ic8lensclinicalstudy.

Caution: Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (or United States)

law to investigational use.

Contacts

Shelle Murach

Cunningham & Associates

714-206-4138

smurach@gmail.com

