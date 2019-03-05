Solera network participants enrolled in diabetes prevention programs
who used Fitbit devices had higher activity levels and increased weight
loss
New Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR activity trackers are now
available to all Solera participants enrolled in a diabetes prevention
program
(NYSE:FIT), the leading global wearables brand, and Solera
Health, an integrated benefit network, announced they have expanded
their partnership to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by using the
Fitbit platform through Solera Health’s innovative model to encourage
positive behavior changes, such as increased physical activity and
weight loss. Based on an analysis of more than 1,700 people who enrolled
in the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) through the Solera
network, Solera found that participants who redeemed a Fitbit device
were more active and lost more weight during the program than those who
did not. Now, the companies are making the latest Fitbit devices, Fitbit
Inspire™ and Inspire
HR™, available to all Solera DPP participants, including Medicare
and Medicaid beneficiaries.
Type 2 diabetes affects more than 30 million American adults and costs
the U.S. approximately $327 billion annually in direct medical expenses
and lost productivity.i Yet, the onset of disease can be
delayed – or even prevented – among the 84 million U.S. adults at high
risk for developing type 2 diabetes.ii Research has shown
that people with prediabetes who lost 5% of their body weight through
healthier eating and 150 minutes of activity per week cut their risk of
developing type 2 diabetes in half.iii This intervention
strategy is the foundation of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention’s National DPP, which is now a covered preventive service for
all Medicare beneficiaries.
Solera brings a proven business model to the partnership with Fitbit
that solves for scale and personalization. Solera contracts with health
plans and employers to match individuals with the best-fit digital or
community-based DPP that meets each person’s unique needs and
preferences. To date, Solera has enrolled over 100,000 people in the
National DPP through its network model.
“At Fitbit, we have spent the last 12 years empowering people to live
healthier lives, and we believe that a proactive approach is essential
to the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes,” said Adam
Pellegrini, general manager, Fitbit Health Solutions. “We are focused on
addressing some of the most common and costly conditions in healthcare –
and diabetes is a top priority. Through our work with Solera over the
past two years, we have shown that Solera’s model, based on proven
health outcomes, coupled with our innovative devices, motivating
platform and proven behavior change principles, is an effective
combination for preventing type 2 diabetes.”
Beginning in 2017, Solera began offering Fitbit devices to individuals
who used Solera to enroll in community-based or digital DPPs. Solera
conducted an analysis of more than 1,700 people who enrolled between
January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017.
Key findings from the Solera analysis include:
At the one-year mark, DPP participants who redeemed a Fitbit device
lost a larger percent of their starting weight than non-Fitbit
participants (-3.38% vs -2.27%, p=0.013) and were much more likely to
achieve the 5% weight loss milestone compared to those who did not
(51% vs 36%, p=<0.001).
By weeks 10-16, DPP participants who redeemed a Fitbit device reported
an extra 60 minutes of weekly activity compared to non-Fitbit
participants and continued to report at least 45 minutes more weekly
activity through the maintenance phase of the program in months 6-12.
Participants age 60-69 years old were more likely than any other age
group included in the analysis to redeem a Fitbit device through the
program, which is significant given that 61% of all healthcare costs
attributed to diabetes care are for people over age 65.iv
The analysis shows that Fitbit devices can play a meaningful role in
improving health outcomes for participants in DPPs. Based on the success
of the partnership to date, Fitbit and Solera are exploring additional
opportunities to scale their collaboration in 2019, including offering
Fitbit’s latest activity trackers, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Inspire
HR™, to Solera’s DPP participants.
“Solera is thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with Fitbit as
there are many market synergies between what the two companies are doing
to improve the health of those at risk for type 2 diabetes,” said Brenda
Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. “Our unique ability to connect
individuals with the best-fit DPP to meet their needs and preferences,
paired with Fitbit’s easy-to-use wearable devices, has the potential to
significantly alter how populations approach chronic disease prevention
and management. We look forward to scaling this partnership further in
order to help future program participants maintain and improve their
health.”
Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Inspire HR™ were designed for and made
available first to health plans, employers and health systems. They meet
the specific needs of the healthcare industry with a sleek, easy-to-use
tracker form factor, core health and fitness features, cross-platform
compatibility, up to 5 days battery lifev and the software
and social experience that motivate users at an approachable price
point. The devices are currently available to plan members and employees
of Fitbit Health Solutions partners and customers, including Humana,
Adobe, and Domino’s, among others.
About Solera Health
Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better
health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit
network that connects patients, payers and physicians with community
organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely.
Solera helps consolidate highly-fragmented programs and services into a
single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to
increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By
using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program
provider based on each individual's unique health goals, needs and
preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on
improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional
medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com,
call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.
About Fitbit
Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them
with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. As the leading
global wearables brand, Fitbit designs products and experiences that
track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s
diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge
3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™, Fitbit Ace 2™, activity
trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ Fitbit Versa™ smartwatches,
Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones and Fitbit Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scale.
Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 87
countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest social
fitness networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit
platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance
through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and
Fitbit Coach apps, and the Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health
Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help
increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive
return for employers, health plans and health systems.
Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit
trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list.
Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
