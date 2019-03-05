Solera network participants enrolled in diabetes prevention programs

SAN FRANCISCO & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit

(NYSE:FIT), the leading global wearables brand, and Solera

Health, an integrated benefit network, announced they have expanded

their partnership to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by using the

Fitbit platform through Solera Health’s innovative model to encourage

positive behavior changes, such as increased physical activity and

weight loss. Based on an analysis of more than 1,700 people who enrolled

in the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) through the Solera

network, Solera found that participants who redeemed a Fitbit device

were more active and lost more weight during the program than those who

did not. Now, the companies are making the latest Fitbit devices, Fitbit

Inspire™ and Inspire

HR™, available to all Solera DPP participants, including Medicare

and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Type 2 diabetes affects more than 30 million American adults and costs

the U.S. approximately $327 billion annually in direct medical expenses

and lost productivity.i Yet, the onset of disease can be

delayed – or even prevented – among the 84 million U.S. adults at high

risk for developing type 2 diabetes.ii Research has shown

that people with prediabetes who lost 5% of their body weight through

healthier eating and 150 minutes of activity per week cut their risk of

developing type 2 diabetes in half.iii This intervention

strategy is the foundation of the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention’s National DPP, which is now a covered preventive service for

all Medicare beneficiaries.

Solera brings a proven business model to the partnership with Fitbit

that solves for scale and personalization. Solera contracts with health

plans and employers to match individuals with the best-fit digital or

community-based DPP that meets each person’s unique needs and

preferences. To date, Solera has enrolled over 100,000 people in the

National DPP through its network model.

“At Fitbit, we have spent the last 12 years empowering people to live

healthier lives, and we believe that a proactive approach is essential

to the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes,” said Adam

Pellegrini, general manager, Fitbit Health Solutions. “We are focused on

addressing some of the most common and costly conditions in healthcare –

and diabetes is a top priority. Through our work with Solera over the

past two years, we have shown that Solera’s model, based on proven

health outcomes, coupled with our innovative devices, motivating

platform and proven behavior change principles, is an effective

combination for preventing type 2 diabetes.”

Beginning in 2017, Solera began offering Fitbit devices to individuals

who used Solera to enroll in community-based or digital DPPs. Solera

conducted an analysis of more than 1,700 people who enrolled between

January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Key findings from the Solera analysis include:



  • At the one-year mark, DPP participants who redeemed a Fitbit device
    lost a larger percent of their starting weight than non-Fitbit
    participants (-3.38% vs -2.27%, p=0.013) and were much more likely to
    achieve the 5% weight loss milestone compared to those who did not
    (51% vs 36%, p=<0.001).


  • By weeks 10-16, DPP participants who redeemed a Fitbit device reported
    an extra 60 minutes of weekly activity compared to non-Fitbit
    participants and continued to report at least 45 minutes more weekly
    activity through the maintenance phase of the program in months 6-12.


  • Participants age 60-69 years old were more likely than any other age
    group included in the analysis to redeem a Fitbit device through the
    program, which is significant given that 61% of all healthcare costs
    attributed to diabetes care are for people over age 65.iv

The analysis shows that Fitbit devices can play a meaningful role in

improving health outcomes for participants in DPPs. Based on the success

of the partnership to date, Fitbit and Solera are exploring additional

opportunities to scale their collaboration in 2019, including offering

Fitbit’s latest activity trackers, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Inspire

HR™, to Solera’s DPP participants.

“Solera is thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with Fitbit as

there are many market synergies between what the two companies are doing

to improve the health of those at risk for type 2 diabetes,” said Brenda

Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. “Our unique ability to connect

individuals with the best-fit DPP to meet their needs and preferences,

paired with Fitbit’s easy-to-use wearable devices, has the potential to

significantly alter how populations approach chronic disease prevention

and management. We look forward to scaling this partnership further in

order to help future program participants maintain and improve their

health.”

Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Inspire HR™ were designed for and made

available first to health plans, employers and health systems. They meet

the specific needs of the healthcare industry with a sleek, easy-to-use

tracker form factor, core health and fitness features, cross-platform

compatibility, up to 5 days battery lifev and the software

and social experience that motivate users at an approachable price

point. The devices are currently available to plan members and employees

of Fitbit Health Solutions partners and customers, including Humana,

Adobe, and Domino’s, among others.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better

health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit

network that connects patients, payers and physicians with community

organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely.

Solera helps consolidate highly-fragmented programs and services into a

single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to

increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By

using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program

provider based on each individual's unique health goals, needs and

preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on

improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional

medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com,

call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them

with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. As the leading

global wearables brand, Fitbit designs products and experiences that

track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s

diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge

3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™, Fitbit Ace 2™, activity

trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ Fitbit Versa™ smartwatches,

Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones and Fitbit Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scale.

Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 87

countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest social

fitness networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit

platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance

through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and

Fitbit Coach apps, and the Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health

Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help

increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive

return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of

Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit

trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list.

Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

