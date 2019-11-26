PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit offers fantastic fitness trackers at a reasonable price. Black Friday is the best day of the year to get one for even cheaper. These are estimated Fitbit Black Friday deals that have been compiled by Deal Answers.
Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa Lite. This offer will also be available at Best Buy.
Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa.
Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2. This offer is live right now on Amazon.
Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR.
Save up to $20 on the Fitbit Ace 2.
Fitbit has discounted much of its range of fitness trackers this year including newly released models. Sometimes companies avoid discounting their newest products during Black Friday but Fitbit has chosen not to do this strategy. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Choosing a Fitbit
The first decision users need to make is whether they want a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. The Versa is a smartwatch that’s comparable to the Apple Watch but with much better battery life. Those who want a sleek device they can sleep with should look at the Inspire HR.
The Fitbit Versa 2 was released just two months ago and it sports an improved battery life of up to 6 days, always-on screen mode, and the ability to store 300 songs on the device. The Versa Lite was released in March and it’s a budget model. It does not appear that Fitbit will be discounting their popular Charge 3 fitness tracker or Ionic smartwatch this year.
The availability, timing, and pricing of Black Friday deals fluctuate. Comparing multiple stores is a good way to get the biggest discount.
Fitbit has recently updated their kids fitness tracker with the Ace 2. It is now cheaper and waterproof, which is a hard combination to beat. Black Friday is a great way to save a ton of money on a fitness tracker or a smartwatch and it’s hard to go wrong with a Fitbit.
About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.
