PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Arizonalt;/agt;--The Flinn Foundation has surpassed $1 million in funding support to

benefit Arizona bioscience startup companies with the selection of six

firms to participate in the foundation’s 2019 Bioscience

Entrepreneurship Program.

The Flinn

Foundation has selected 34 Arizona bioscience firms since 2014 to

participate in the program, which was created to foster entrepreneurship

and further the goals of Arizona’s

Bioscience Roadmap, the state’s long-term strategic plan through

2025 to advance the bioscience sector.

In addition to $30,000 in funding administered through a nonprofit

partner, the entrepreneurship

program provides each competitively selected firm a bundle of

benefits, including a professionally developed, yearlong plan specific

to the needs of the company, helping them to navigate the challenges

facing startups and empowering them to become investor-ready.

The 2019 program winners—including three from the Phoenix area and three

from Tucson—are:

AdviNow

Medical

Scottsdale

AdviNow Medical integrates

artificial intelligence and augmented reality into a medical encounter

with a patient, revolutionizing patient-provider interaction. The

clinical visit is completely automated as the AI interacts with patients

to collect symptoms, take vitals, and deliver a complete patient workup

with a breakdown of predicted illnesses and treatment options. The

technology is currently in use at select Safeway stores.

CATS

Tonometer

Tucson

CATS Tonometer has developed the

FDA-approved Correcting Applanation Tonometer Surface prism, which

studies show significantly improves intraocular-eye-pressure measurement

data—a key metric in the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma and other

conditions. The CATS solution is implemented by simply changing out the

existing prism and does not require any changes in clinician measurement

technique.

Desert

Valley Tech

Mesa

Desert Valley Tech is the creator of

the HemaPorter, a cold-chain custody and storage solution for blood

products, organs, pharmaceuticals and vaccines that provides medical

personnel greater access to critical tools in war zones, remote

locations, and disaster areas. The rechargeable, dockable container

provides real-time monitoring and can be transported by drones.

Emagine

Solutions Technology

Tucson

Emagine Solutions

Technology is a mobile health-care company and developer of VistaScan, a

software platform that transforms a mobile phone or tablet into a

powerful, high-quality ultrasound device. The company’s mission is to

provide affordable, quality ultrasound to clinicians in low-resource

settings to improve health outcomes around the world.

NANOPEC

Tucson

NANOPEC

offers scalable solutions to businesses by helping to make

pharmaceuticals safer. The company manufactures MetaPurex

nano-filtration solutions for high-precision purification of

pharmaceuticals, avoiding both harm to patients and product recalls.

MetaPurex pores are nano-size, highly ordered, free of defects, and able

to filter out all bacteria, including mycoplasma and most common viruses.

Ordinatrix

Phoenix

Ordinatrix's

mission is to be the leader in translational proteomics and offer

researchers a disruptive tool for the analysis of protein function. The

company's ActiveArrays can place a human protein microarray on a small

slide for the research and development of new drugs, biomarkers, and

other precision-medicine tools.

The $30,000 grant for each firm will be awarded to and administered by

the nonprofit Arizona

Bioindustry Association, a trade association that promotes the

growth of Arizona bioscience companies. The Flinn Foundation has now

allocated $1,000,005 in grants to nonprofits since the program began.

Opportunities are also offered to participating firms to engage with the

state’s bioscience, academic, and policy leaders, including a year as a

member of Arizona’s

Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee. The committee is comprised of

about 100 leaders from the public and private sectors that gathers

quarterly to discuss major research, business, and policy developments

that impact the biosciences in Arizona and explore opportunities to

advance the sector. The companies will also receive a complimentary

membership to AZBio for one year.

The selected firms must be engaged in the commercialization of

bioscience research and biotechnology and/or the sale of products in the

areas of medical devices and equipment; drugs, pharmaceuticals and

diagnostics; agricultural feedstock and chemicals; research, testing and

medical labs; or bioscience-related distribution—the industry categories

recognized together as the biosciences in Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap.

The application for the 2020 Flinn Foundation Bioscience

Entrepreneurship Program will be available later this year at www.flinn.org/entrepreneur.

The Flinn Foundation is a privately endowed, philanthropic grantmaking

organization established in 1965 by Dr. Robert S. and Irene P. Flinn to

improve the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations. In

addition to advancing the biosciences, the foundation supports the Flinn

Scholars Program, a merit-based college scholarship program; arts and

culture; and the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership and its Flinn-Brown

Academy.

Contacts

Brian Powell, Flinn Foundation Communications Manager, 602-744-6806, bpowell@flinn.org

Brad Halvorsen, Flinn Foundation Executive Vice President, 602-744-6803, bhalvorsen@flinn.org

