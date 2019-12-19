8 floors of downtown tower will be transformed into a hotel, developers say

After Year 10, that revenue is projected to reach $2 million per year based on taxes on office rental, restaurant and bar sales, the 12% hotel rate and the $4 per night bed tax.

“We’re really excited about this project,” Kent told the Star. “It’s an iconic building.”

There are several steps ahead before any work can begin, such as discussions about signage on the building.

But the goal is to be open for guests by the end of 2021.

“When you look at downtown, it’s come a long way and still has a little way to go,” Kent said. “Quality hotels will impact the Tucson Convention Center in a positive way and we want to be part of that.”

Opwest Partners is an investment and development firm with expertise in mixed-use, hospitality, resort, residential, entertainment, office, retail and recreational properties.

The company has offices in Tucson and Phoenix and has invested in and developed more than $4.5 billion in real estate throughout the United States, including the Curio Hotel in Scottsdale; Montage Beverly Hills in California; Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah; the Pendry Hotel in San Diego; and the Everly Hotel in Hollywood.