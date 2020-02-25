Folloze Included as a Growth Stage Vendor in New Account-Based Marketing Report by Independent Research Firm

Report highlights new entrants to the ABM market that address key gaps in today’s marketing technology stack, including personalization
FOSTER CITY, Calif. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the annual B2BMX marketing and sales conference, Folloze today announced its recognition by Forrester Research as an emerging account-based marketing (ABM) vendor. As ABM transitions from a hot trend to a critical business requirement, personalization is playing a pivotal role by enabling orchestrated and contextual engagement with customers. Reflecting this trend, Forrester included Folloze as a “growth stage” provider within the personalization segment in its “New Tech: Account-Based Marketing Solutions, Q1 2020” report alongside a handful of emerging vendors.
Forrester included only 26 vendors that address core ABM technology segments, including ABM platforms, analytics solutions, data providers, direct mail solutions, and personalization solutions. Folloze is listed as one of 11 growth stage ABM companies with personalized marketing solutions serving key B2B industries and customers such as Cisco, ServiceNow and Autodesk.
In the report, Forrester cites the elevated role of account-based marketing, which now represents the new “table stakes” for every B2B company. By 2025, Forrester predicts that the term “ABM” will disappear “as most B2B organizations opt for an account-centric orientation to identify, plan, manage, and measure buying and post-sale motions.” The key to this strategy is enabling orchestrated, contextual engagement and personalization for customers, across the variety of channels and content formats that are important to them.
“We are proud to be included in Forrester’s report as an emerging ABM personalization vendor,” said David Brutman, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Folloze. “The rapid rise of ABM underscores the impersonal and ineffective nature of today’s B2B marketing practices that are driven by automation technology and high-velocity outreach tactics. Ironically, the complexity of personalizing interactions at scale leads most ABM deployments today to focus on a limited set of accounts. By harnessing the power of data-driven automation and intelligence, Folloze solves this tradeoff between ABM execution and deep personalization.”
“ABM is evolving from the buzzword du jour to a mainstream strategy that all but a very few B2B organizations are implementing,” wrote Steven Casey, the B2B marketing analyst at Forrester who served as lead author on the report. “B2B marketers’ interest in and use of ABM has evolved from a trend-setting idea to a mainstream strategy, with most organizations falling somewhere on the continuum from planning to fully implemented.”
To receive a complimentary copy of the Forrester report or learn more about the Folloze Personalized Marketing Platform, visit www.folloze.com
About Folloze
Folloze provides the leading Personalized Marketing Platform for B2B companies. With Folloze, enterprises can quickly create – at any scale – rich personalized experiences across the entire customer lifecycle to achieve more effective demand generation campaigns, higher levels of ABM program success, and a strong and predictable pipeline. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Foster City, CA, and proudly serves the largest and most sophisticated enterprises with global deployments. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.
Contacts
Sara Black
213.618.1501