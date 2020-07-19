Foodie couple eyes American Eat Co. for new Sonoran-style taco, burrito stand

A foodie couple from Sonora, Mexico, who already have a foot in Tucson’s culinary landscape are adding a second footprint, this one seeped in the authentic tacos and burritos that you find in small-town Mexican taco stands.

Raul and Denise Leyva hope to open El Tacoson in the American Eat Co. on South Fourth Avenue in early August, taking over the small space once occupied by The Bite. That burger joint, which specialized in sliders, closed in early July after being unable to recover from the months-long pandemic shutdown.

2nd spot at facility

This will be the Leyvas’ second venture at American Eat, where they opened a Mexican seafood restaurant in January.

Mariscos El Bochas is the brick-and-mortar version of the couple’s 2-year-old Mariscos y Birria el Bochas food stand at 5142 S. 12th Ave., which they opened not long after closing a similar restaurant in their native Mexico and moving to Tucson in June 2018.