Footprint Named to Fortune's 2020 Change the World List

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FortuneChangetheWorld--Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science engineering, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Fortune Change the World list, a global ranking of the top 50 companies making a positive social impact through business practices that are integral to their core company mission.
Footprint is focused on creating a healthier planet by eliminating single-use plastic food ware. The company is providing sustainable, compostable materials to leading global brands including Conagra, Tyson Foods, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Sweetgreen and Wegmans. Footprint has been recognized for these leading plant-based solutions and its work in preventing over 61 million pounds of plastics from entering our environment to date, and decreasing the carbon footprint of disposables by more than 44,730 metric tons, equivalent to driving around the planet 4,494 times.
"Plant-based fiber packaging is critical to helping Conagra Brands progress toward making 100 percent of our current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025,” said Katya Hantel, Senior Director of Sustainable Development at Conagra Brands. “Innovative partners like Footprint have been invaluable in producing packaging that supports sustainable outcomes.”
Plastics pose a significant threat to the planet and human body. Only nine percent of plastic placed in the bin are recycled; the rest winds up polluting the environment — including the ocean, rivers, lakes, landfills or in the air when it’s incinerated. Footprint is working alongside experts to overcome plastic’s harmful chemicals by providing plant-based alternatives to single-use and short-term use plastics. These solutions are on par with plastic’s performance and cost, on a per unit basis. Footprint’s products are positively impacting the world by being designed with the entire product life cycle in mind — including the end-of-life stage where it does not harm the environment or human health.
According to the Director at the NYU Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards, Dr. Leonardo Trasande, studies have shown that toxic plastic chemicals entering the human body via direct exposures through ingestion or inhalation are disrupting the human endocrine system, which is tied to fertility and proper fetus development. These studies are showing strong positive associations in the level of plastic exposure with infertility, diabetes, impaired brain development and other health problems.
“It is an honor to be recognized as part of Fortune’s prestigious list alongside companies who are making incredible change in the world,” said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. “Our customers, the largest food producers and restaurants in the world, are sustainability leaders. Together as partners, we are changing the world, away from plastic and into environmentally healthy plant-based solutions.”
To learn more about Footprint and the company’s global customers that are eliminating single-use and short-term use plastic, visit www.footprintus.com/fortune.
About Footprint
Footprint exists to create a healthier planet by eliminating single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We love our oceans and our planet, which is why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution by making it easy for companies to switch to plant-based solutions. The company was co-founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 1,000 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its Plant-based alternative manufacturing process for drinking cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 61 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.
