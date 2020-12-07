For second time, downtown Tucson LaCo Restaurant temporarily closes

The family’s other Tucson restaurant, the 36-year-old Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea at 1730 E. Speedway, has remained closed and will likely not reopen until early next year, when Schneider said a former employee plans to buy it and run it.

Schneider said she is hoping that the federal government relaunches its paycheck protection program that provided forgivable loans to businesses to pay employee wages, rent and other expenses to keep businesses open. But her sense of hope is overshadowed by her frustration that government officials have dragged their feet on passing any sort of COVID-19 stimulus since early summer, when talks at the federal level stalled.

“I think locally people have been amazing … but our state and our federal government have let us down, have left us to figure out how to handle our lives in the middle of a global pandemic when they should help us figure it out,” she said.