Forced Physics Data Center Technology Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations

This first Edgeility System has been deployed outdoors at Sun West Engineering in Phoenix, AZ, where summer temperatures reach over 110 degrees. Even in extreme heat, the system is designed to run smoothly without air conditioning, liquid, or server fans. The unit can support up to 24kW and has only one moving part with a highly efficient, reliable industrial blower.

Sun West Engineering is not only the first Edgeility customer, but also the manufacturer of the enclosure. "We were early supporters of Forced Physics because it’s something we believe in," says Phil McCoy, President of Sun West Engineering. "Any energy reducing technology in the high growth data handling environment is bound to grow legs. We’ve worked with the giants in the telecom industry and know what it takes to build a robust enclosure for data center environments."