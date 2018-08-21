MADISON, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading professionals in the fields of forensic DNA analysis, genetic

genealogy, forensic anthropology and law enforcement will present on the

latest research, trends, technologies and ethical issues at the 29th

International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI). ISHI is the

largest international conference on DNA analysis for human

identification, attracting more than 900 DNA analysts, forensic

scientists and other related professionals annually. The symposium

features 50-plus experts presenting cutting-edge research and case work.

It is unique in that it focuses solely on forensic DNA, offering

concentrated and engaged insights for professionals within that

specialty area coupled with multiple opportunities for professional

networking.

ISHI’s 2018 presenters will cover a variety of pressing topics,

including the growing use of genetic genealogy, the urgent need to

address rape kit backlogs, the burgeoning field of genomics and more:



  • Sara
    Katsanis     of Duke University and Jennifer
    Wagner     of Geisinger Health System will discuss the utility of
    Rapid DNA analysis for both routine casework and as a tool for
    immigration/U.S. border cases.


  • Anonymity is no longer guaranteed, as commercial ancestry DNA
    databases are increasingly being used to solve cold cases or help
    donor-conceived children identify their biological parents. Privacy
    considerations precipitated by advances in DNA technologies will be
    explored by speakers that include Chief Biometric Scientist for the
    FBI Laboratory Thomas
    Callaghan     and ABC investigative journalist Sarah
    Dingle    .


  • Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Paige
    Kneeland     will illustrate how genealogical databases can provide
    leads when all else fails, as in the case of Golden State Killer,
    Joseph DeAngelo.


  • Andrew
    Hessel    , CEO of Humane Genomics, Inc., will open ISHI 29 with a
    keynote introducing attendees to what’s happening on the leading edge
    of biotechnology and bioengineering. Hessel’s work focuses on using
    engineered viruses for good. He is a founding member of the GP-Write
    leadership team advancing the international genomics effort to write
    large genomes, including the human genome, and a faculty member at
    Singularity University, a global community applying exponential
    technologies to solving the world’s largest challenges. For a
    comprehensive list of presenters as they are confirmed, visit http://ishinews.com/speakers/.

The 2018 symposium will be held September 24–27, 2018, at the Phoenix

Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. During the three-day general

session, experts in forensic DNA practices and scientists devoted to

improving forensic technology will present talks covering:



  • Rapid DNA analysis and searching of CODIS


  • Undoing wrongful convictions through probabilistic genotyping


  • The use genetic genealogy to solve cold cases


  • Addressing rape kit backlogs


  • Updates from the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of
    Investigation and National Institutes of Standards and Technology

ISHI 28 also features optional small group workshops,

including:



  • Building Mental Strength for Career Sustainability


  • Root Cause Analysis in Forensic Laboratories in Principle and in
    Practice


  • The Future is Now for MPS mtDNA Analysis


  • Systems Thinking and DNA Mixtures: Dynamic Models, Optimization,
    Validation and Inference


  • High-Impact Leadership Workshop for Forensic Laboratory Professionals


  • NIJ’s DNA Capacity and Efficiency Programs: Updates, Grant Management,
    and Performance Measures


  • AABB Accreditation and HITA (Human Identity Trade Association)
    Workshops

Industry experts from the FBI (including the CODIS Unit), the National

Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Institute of

Justice (NIJ), top research universities, public and private forensic

labs, expert DNA witnesses, and various state forensic science bureaus,

police departments and state attorneys’ offices will be represented. A

complete list of workshops,

speaker

biographies, the ISHI

blog and continuing program updates are available at the symposium

website: www.ishinews.com.

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through

Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and

technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has

provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 25 years.

The company’s 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance

their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug

discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is

headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and

over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

Contacts

Promega Corporation

Penny Patterson

Vice President,

Communications

(608) 274-4330

penny.patterson@promega.com

