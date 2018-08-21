MADISON, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading professionals in the fields of forensic DNA analysis, genetic
genealogy, forensic anthropology and law enforcement will present on the
latest research, trends, technologies and ethical issues at the 29th
International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI). ISHI is the
largest international conference on DNA analysis for human
identification, attracting more than 900 DNA analysts, forensic
scientists and other related professionals annually. The symposium
features 50-plus experts presenting cutting-edge research and case work.
It is unique in that it focuses solely on forensic DNA, offering
concentrated and engaged insights for professionals within that
specialty area coupled with multiple opportunities for professional
networking.
ISHI’s 2018 presenters will cover a variety of pressing topics,
including the growing use of genetic genealogy, the urgent need to
address rape kit backlogs, the burgeoning field of genomics and more:
Sara
Katsanis of Duke University and Jennifer
Wagner of Geisinger Health System will discuss the utility of
Rapid DNA analysis for both routine casework and as a tool for
immigration/U.S. border cases.
Anonymity is no longer guaranteed, as commercial ancestry DNA
databases are increasingly being used to solve cold cases or help
donor-conceived children identify their biological parents. Privacy
considerations precipitated by advances in DNA technologies will be
explored by speakers that include Chief Biometric Scientist for the
FBI Laboratory Thomas
Callaghan and ABC investigative journalist Sarah
Dingle.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Paige
Kneeland will illustrate how genealogical databases can provide
leads when all else fails, as in the case of Golden State Killer,
Joseph DeAngelo.
Andrew
Hessel, CEO of Humane Genomics, Inc., will open ISHI 29 with a
keynote introducing attendees to what’s happening on the leading edge
of biotechnology and bioengineering. Hessel’s work focuses on using
engineered viruses for good. He is a founding member of the GP-Write
leadership team advancing the international genomics effort to write
large genomes, including the human genome, and a faculty member at
Singularity University, a global community applying exponential
technologies to solving the world’s largest challenges. For a
comprehensive list of presenters as they are confirmed, visit http://ishinews.com/speakers/.
The 2018 symposium will be held September 24–27, 2018, at the Phoenix
Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. During the three-day general
session, experts in forensic DNA practices and scientists devoted to
improving forensic technology will present talks covering:
Rapid DNA analysis and searching of CODIS
Undoing wrongful convictions through probabilistic genotyping
The use genetic genealogy to solve cold cases
Addressing rape kit backlogs
Updates from the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of
Investigation and National Institutes of Standards and Technology
ISHI 28 also features optional small group workshops,
including:
Building Mental Strength for Career Sustainability
Root Cause Analysis in Forensic Laboratories in Principle and in
Practice
The Future is Now for MPS mtDNA Analysis
Systems Thinking and DNA Mixtures: Dynamic Models, Optimization,
Validation and Inference
High-Impact Leadership Workshop for Forensic Laboratory Professionals
NIJ’s DNA Capacity and Efficiency Programs: Updates, Grant Management,
and Performance Measures
AABB Accreditation and HITA (Human Identity Trade Association)
Workshops
Industry experts from the FBI (including the CODIS Unit), the National
Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Institute of
Justice (NIJ), top research universities, public and private forensic
labs, expert DNA witnesses, and various state forensic science bureaus,
police departments and state attorneys’ offices will be represented. A
complete list of workshops,
biographies, the ISHI
blog and continuing program updates are available at the symposium
website: www.ishinews.com.
This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through
Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and
technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has
provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 25 years.
The company’s 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance
their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug
discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is
headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and
over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.
