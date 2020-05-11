Former Head of Johnson and Johnson Ukraine to Join Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Marketing Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ELCQ) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that Constantin Kishkovski has been appointed to the Company’s Marketing Advisory Board to help the company prepare for European expansion.
Constantin Kishkovski was formerly Head of The Representative Office in the Ukraine of the Medical and Consumer Divisions for Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In addition, Mr. Kishkovski was Director of Sales for Nestle Inc. (OTC:NSRGY) in the Ukraine and Moldova. He has a long and distinguished history of sales, marketing, training and business development in the medical and consumer space. For additional information, Mr. Kishkovski’s CV has been posted on our company website.
Matthew Wolfson, CEO of ELCQ, commented, “It is a pleasure to have Mr. Kishkovski on our Marketing Advisory Board. We continue to develop and strengthen our global marketing team with the addition of Constantin. He brings years of experience with a proven track record and foresight to execute the company’s marketing and development plans throughout Europe. We are currently selling the WellnessPro® Plus units in several countries and are setting up Regional Marketing Directors to assist in our global expansion.”
Constantin Kishkovski commented, “I look forward to working with Electromedical to help build a comprehensive business strategy, establish marketing and distribution channels and bring awareness of the WellnessPro® Plus bioelectronics device in the European markets. We are gearing up for this European expansion.”
Commenting further, Mr. Kishkovski said, “As we find ourselves and communities shifting to a “New Normal” when it comes to daily life, more and more people will be looking towards telemedicine and treatments at home. There are millions of people who find themselves in lockdown and struggling with chronic pain and Opioid abuse. The WellnessPro® Plus is a logical choice for people, especially since it has been helping thousands of people relive their chronic pain and achieve a better quality of life without toxic side effects or drug interactions for years.”
Recently, the Company signed scientific collaborations for research with Nazarbayev University, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on a physiological state of human body, by studying the impacts of alternating electrical fields on cell signaling. To find out more please see our press release from April 23rd, 2020.
About Electromedical Technologies:
Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and post operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post operative, intractable pain relief.
Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in near future and such applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.
For more information, visit https://electromedtech.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.
Contacts
Electromedical Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Wolfson
Tel: 1.888.880.7888
email: ceo@electromedtech.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.