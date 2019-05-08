WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The national law firm of Quarles

& Brady LLP today announced that Jonodev Osceola Chaudhuri,

outgoing Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), will

chair the firm’s Indian Law and Policy Group from its Washington, D.C.

office, effective May 20.

President Barack Obama first designated Chaudhuri to serve as acting

Chairman in 2013, following his initial appointment to the agency by

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. He was then nominated by President

Obama and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2015. During his

tenure at the NIGC, Chaudhuri oversaw the $32.4 billion Indian gaming

industry spanning approximately 250 tribal nations and 500 facilities

across 29 states. Working with over 6,000 tribal regulators in the

field, Chaudhuri led the NIGC during key milestones in connection with

the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which promotes tribal economic

development, self-sufficiency, and strong tribal governments.

“While I will dearly miss my incredible team at the NIGC and the

important work we performed on behalf of Indian country, I’m thrilled to

be joining another incredible team at Quarles & Brady, a firm whose

philosophy, resources, and talented attorneys make it perfectly poised

to profoundly impact the landscape of Indian country in the years

ahead,” said Chaudhuri. “I look forward to utilizing some of the same

strategic planning and problem-solving skills that were central to our

work at the NIGC to work with my new teammates to develop targeted

solutions to complex problems which, in turn, will help achieve new

opportunities for Indian country.”

Chaudhuri continued, “The Indian Law and Policy Group, which includes

highly-respected practitioners such as Thomas Springer, Luis Ochoa, and

Samantha Skenandore, among others, already has an outstanding reputation

of bringing best-in-class services to Native American communities and

tribal nations across the country. We have the shared belief that tribal

innovation and self-governance have been driving forces behind

reaffirmed and expanded tribal sovereignty seen in the last several

decades – from gaming to the restoration of significant decision-making

authority over tribal lands – and we are committed to supporting tribal

nations in their pursuit of true self-determination. There’s no better

group to help guide Indian country into a bright and prosperous future.”

“Chairman Chaudhuri’s leadership at the NIGC was marked by a steadfast

commitment to supporting tribal self-determination, tribal economic

development, and self-sufficiency,” said Springer. “No doubt the

resounding success of the industry in recent years is due, in large

part, to his sound application of law to policy and governance. Now,

with the addition of his leadership, we expect Quarles & Brady to be at

the forefront of policy, litigation, and advocacy supporting the

sovereignty of tribal nations and the welfare of their citizens.”

While at the NIGC, Chaudhuri instituted a variety of initiatives

designed to support tribal self-determination, including protecting

against gamesmanship, staying ahead of the gaming technology curve, and

improving outreach to rural communities. Further, by all accounts, he

helped create an espirit de corps that led to the greatest

improvement in employee satisfaction among all federal departments and

agencies with over 100 employees.

“We’re excited for Jonodev to lead our team, as working with a

practitioner with his immense talent and proven track record will

further enhance our clients' interests as they advance their tribal

sovereignty,” added Skenandore.

Chaudhuri’s law and policy track record is extensive, even beyond his

tenure at the NIGC. Earlier in his career, he served as senior counselor

to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Indian

Affairs, where he provided guidance on a wide range of national policy

issues. His 20-year legal career includes serving as a judge on five

different tribal courts, including serving as Chief Justice of the

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court, the highest court of the fourth

largest tribe in the nation.

In tandem with his move to Quarles & Brady, Chaudhuri will begin an

ambassadorship with his tribal nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation,

headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Although separate from his work at

the firm, this diplomatic service in support of his tribal nation’s

sovereignty is consistent with the law and policy principles he brings

to Quarles & Brady. Originally from Tempe, Arizona, Chaudhuri has also

served as a community organizer, adjunct professor, public defender,

legal services director, and author. He received his J.D. from Cornell

Law School, and his B.A. from Dartmouth College.

About Quarles & Brady LLP

Quarles & Brady is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm with 500 attorneys

offering an array of legal services to corporate and individual clients

that range from small entrepreneurial businesses to Fortune 100

companies, with practice focuses in health care and life sciences,

business law, labor and employment, real estate, intellectual property,

data privacy and security, and complex litigation. The firm has 11

offices across the US: Chicago; Indianapolis; Madison; Milwaukee;

Minneapolis; Naples; Phoenix; Scottsdale; Tampa; Tucson; and Washington,

DC. Additional information can be found online at quarles.com,

as well as on Twitter,

LinkedIn,

YouTube and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Caroline Hennessy, Senior Manager

(312) 715-5231

caroline.hennessy@quarles.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles