WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The national law firm of Quarles
& Brady LLP today announced that Jonodev Osceola Chaudhuri,
outgoing Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), will
chair the firm’s Indian Law and Policy Group from its Washington, D.C.
office, effective May 20.
President Barack Obama first designated Chaudhuri to serve as acting
Chairman in 2013, following his initial appointment to the agency by
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. He was then nominated by President
Obama and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2015. During his
tenure at the NIGC, Chaudhuri oversaw the $32.4 billion Indian gaming
industry spanning approximately 250 tribal nations and 500 facilities
across 29 states. Working with over 6,000 tribal regulators in the
field, Chaudhuri led the NIGC during key milestones in connection with
the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which promotes tribal economic
development, self-sufficiency, and strong tribal governments.
“While I will dearly miss my incredible team at the NIGC and the
important work we performed on behalf of Indian country, I’m thrilled to
be joining another incredible team at Quarles & Brady, a firm whose
philosophy, resources, and talented attorneys make it perfectly poised
to profoundly impact the landscape of Indian country in the years
ahead,” said Chaudhuri. “I look forward to utilizing some of the same
strategic planning and problem-solving skills that were central to our
work at the NIGC to work with my new teammates to develop targeted
solutions to complex problems which, in turn, will help achieve new
opportunities for Indian country.”
Chaudhuri continued, “The Indian Law and Policy Group, which includes
highly-respected practitioners such as Thomas Springer, Luis Ochoa, and
Samantha Skenandore, among others, already has an outstanding reputation
of bringing best-in-class services to Native American communities and
tribal nations across the country. We have the shared belief that tribal
innovation and self-governance have been driving forces behind
reaffirmed and expanded tribal sovereignty seen in the last several
decades – from gaming to the restoration of significant decision-making
authority over tribal lands – and we are committed to supporting tribal
nations in their pursuit of true self-determination. There’s no better
group to help guide Indian country into a bright and prosperous future.”
“Chairman Chaudhuri’s leadership at the NIGC was marked by a steadfast
commitment to supporting tribal self-determination, tribal economic
development, and self-sufficiency,” said Springer. “No doubt the
resounding success of the industry in recent years is due, in large
part, to his sound application of law to policy and governance. Now,
with the addition of his leadership, we expect Quarles & Brady to be at
the forefront of policy, litigation, and advocacy supporting the
sovereignty of tribal nations and the welfare of their citizens.”
While at the NIGC, Chaudhuri instituted a variety of initiatives
designed to support tribal self-determination, including protecting
against gamesmanship, staying ahead of the gaming technology curve, and
improving outreach to rural communities. Further, by all accounts, he
helped create an espirit de corps that led to the greatest
improvement in employee satisfaction among all federal departments and
agencies with over 100 employees.
“We’re excited for Jonodev to lead our team, as working with a
practitioner with his immense talent and proven track record will
further enhance our clients' interests as they advance their tribal
sovereignty,” added Skenandore.
Chaudhuri’s law and policy track record is extensive, even beyond his
tenure at the NIGC. Earlier in his career, he served as senior counselor
to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Indian
Affairs, where he provided guidance on a wide range of national policy
issues. His 20-year legal career includes serving as a judge on five
different tribal courts, including serving as Chief Justice of the
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court, the highest court of the fourth
largest tribe in the nation.
In tandem with his move to Quarles & Brady, Chaudhuri will begin an
ambassadorship with his tribal nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation,
headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Although separate from his work at
the firm, this diplomatic service in support of his tribal nation’s
sovereignty is consistent with the law and policy principles he brings
to Quarles & Brady. Originally from Tempe, Arizona, Chaudhuri has also
served as a community organizer, adjunct professor, public defender,
legal services director, and author. He received his J.D. from Cornell
Law School, and his B.A. from Dartmouth College.
