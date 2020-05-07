Former Raytheon Co. had strong first quarter; merged company beats forecasts

The former Raytheon Co. posted a 6.5% increase in net sales and a record backlog of orders for its defense systems in the first quarter before its merger with United Technologies Corp. on April 3, the merged Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Thursday.

The company also reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts for the former United Technologies businesses.

Raytheon Co., parent of the former Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems, had net sales of $7.1 billion in the first quarter ended March 30, up from $6.7 billion in first-quarter 2019, along with a record backlog of $51 billion.

Raytheon Technologies reported earnings for the first time, but its results included only the former United Technologies businesses — aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace as well as its former Otis Elevator and Carrier heating and cooling subsidiaries, which United Technologies sold off as part of its merger agreement.

The company said first-quarter net sales were $18.2 billion, down about 1% from the prior year with sales at Pratt and Whitney up 11% and sales at Collins Aerospace down 1%.

Sales fell about 4% at Otis and slumped 10% at Carrier.