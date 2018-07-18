Cornett, Kanter, Litvack and Symancyk to lend their expertise and

passion to advance the organization’s mission

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today PetSmart

Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,

announced four new members of its board of directors. Kimberlee Cornett,

Joshua Kanter, Neal Litvack and J.K. Symancyk will lend their

expertise to provide governance and oversight to PetSmart Charities as

the charitable organization strives to connect people and pets in

impactful ways.

Kimberlee Cornett

As managing director of the Social Investment Practice at the Kresge

Foundation, Cornett is responsible for a $350 million fund for impact

investing. Before joining Kresge in 2010, she held leadership positions

at Enterprise Community Investment – a syndicator of Low Income Housing

Tax Credits – where she was vice president of the Investment Management

group and subsequently, National Equity Initiatives. Cornett was a White

House Fellow in the Clinton Administration and earlier in her career was

the founding executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Virginia. In

addition to PetSmart Charities, Cornett currently serves on the

Investment Committee of Goodwill Industries International and the boards

of Habitat for Humanity International and The Conservation Fund.

Joshua Kanter

Kanter is the executive vice president of Marketing and Customer

Experience at PetSmart. Having joined the nation’s largest pet retailer

in November 2017, he oversees all aspects of PetSmart’s brand marketing,

digital, media and creative to deliver a best-in-class, convenient

customer experience across PetSmart’s 1,600 stores and online. Kanter

joined PetSmart from Viking Cruises, where he served as a senior vice

president of marketing strategy. He has previously served in several

leadership positions including senior vice president of marketing at

Caesars Entertainment and earlier as an associate principal at McKinsey

& Company. For a decade, Kanter served as a trustee on the Board of the

Center for Supportive Schools, previously known as the Princeton Center

for Leadership Training.

Neal Litvack

Litvack is the chief marketing officer for the American Red Cross and is

responsible for all enterprise marketing, including brand stewardship

and marketing strategies of digital channels, customer relations

management, and emerging technologies. Prior to this role, he served as

the organization’s chief development officer, leading the team that

raised more than $600 million each year, as well as $2.7 billion in

additional funds for major natural disasters during his tenure. Litvack

has also been the COO and CFO at Milton Academy, a prestigious college

prep academy in Milton, Mass., president of marketing at Fidelity

Investments, and a consultant for Bain & Co. He has a deep passion for

animals and is currently on the board of the Animal Rescue League of

Boston, a PetSmart Charities partner, as well as the Buddy Dog Humane

Society.

J.K. Symancyk

Symancyk is the CEO of PetSmart and a member of the company’s board of

directors. Having joined the retailer in June 2018, he brings 25 years

of deep operational experience across all areas of retail, including

merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services

and ecommerce. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to

lead companies, driving profitable growth and improving the

organizational performance of internal teams at large, multi-channel

consumer businesses. Previously, Symancyk served as the president and

CEO of Academy Sports + Outdoors and president of Meijer. He also held

management positions at Walmart Stores, including Sam’s Club and Walmart

International. Prior to relocating to Phoenix for his newest role,

Symancyk served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of

Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Partnership.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart

Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for

all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people

and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all

PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities

helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter

pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to

nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of

support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;

Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency

Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart

shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the

PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart

Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to

fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North

America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.

Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)

organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity

Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,

accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in

a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this

organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Follow PetSmart Charities on Instagram: @PetSmartCharities

Follow

PetSmart Charities on Twitter@PetSmartChariTs

Find

PetSmart Charities on FacebookFacebook.com/PetSmartCharities

See

PetSmart Charities on YouTubeYouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc

Contacts

Golin for PetSmart

Sarah Huether, 469-680-2521

shuether@golin.com

or

PetSmart

24-Hour Media Line:

623-587-2177

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles