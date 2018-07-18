Cornett, Kanter, Litvack and Symancyk to lend their expertise and
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today PetSmart
Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,
announced four new members of its board of directors. Kimberlee Cornett,
Joshua Kanter, Neal Litvack and J.K. Symancyk will lend their
expertise to provide governance and oversight to PetSmart Charities as
the charitable organization strives to connect people and pets in
impactful ways.
Kimberlee Cornett
As managing director of the Social Investment Practice at the Kresge
Foundation, Cornett is responsible for a $350 million fund for impact
investing. Before joining Kresge in 2010, she held leadership positions
at Enterprise Community Investment – a syndicator of Low Income Housing
Tax Credits – where she was vice president of the Investment Management
group and subsequently, National Equity Initiatives. Cornett was a White
House Fellow in the Clinton Administration and earlier in her career was
the founding executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Virginia. In
addition to PetSmart Charities, Cornett currently serves on the
Investment Committee of Goodwill Industries International and the boards
of Habitat for Humanity International and The Conservation Fund.
Joshua Kanter
Kanter is the executive vice president of Marketing and Customer
Experience at PetSmart. Having joined the nation’s largest pet retailer
in November 2017, he oversees all aspects of PetSmart’s brand marketing,
digital, media and creative to deliver a best-in-class, convenient
customer experience across PetSmart’s 1,600 stores and online. Kanter
joined PetSmart from Viking Cruises, where he served as a senior vice
president of marketing strategy. He has previously served in several
leadership positions including senior vice president of marketing at
Caesars Entertainment and earlier as an associate principal at McKinsey
& Company. For a decade, Kanter served as a trustee on the Board of the
Center for Supportive Schools, previously known as the Princeton Center
for Leadership Training.
Neal Litvack
Litvack is the chief marketing officer for the American Red Cross and is
responsible for all enterprise marketing, including brand stewardship
and marketing strategies of digital channels, customer relations
management, and emerging technologies. Prior to this role, he served as
the organization’s chief development officer, leading the team that
raised more than $600 million each year, as well as $2.7 billion in
additional funds for major natural disasters during his tenure. Litvack
has also been the COO and CFO at Milton Academy, a prestigious college
prep academy in Milton, Mass., president of marketing at Fidelity
Investments, and a consultant for Bain & Co. He has a deep passion for
animals and is currently on the board of the Animal Rescue League of
Boston, a PetSmart Charities partner, as well as the Buddy Dog Humane
Society.
J.K. Symancyk
Symancyk is the CEO of PetSmart and a member of the company’s board of
directors. Having joined the retailer in June 2018, he brings 25 years
of deep operational experience across all areas of retail, including
merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services
and ecommerce. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to
lead companies, driving profitable growth and improving the
organizational performance of internal teams at large, multi-channel
consumer businesses. Previously, Symancyk served as the president and
CEO of Academy Sports + Outdoors and president of Meijer. He also held
management positions at Walmart Stores, including Sam’s Club and Walmart
International. Prior to relocating to Phoenix for his newest role,
Symancyk served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of
Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Partnership.
About PetSmart Charities®
Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for
all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people
and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of
support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;
Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency
Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart
shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the
PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart
Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to
fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North
America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)
organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity
Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,
accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in
a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this
organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
