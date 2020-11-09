Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street still a Greek corner after Opa's Grill opens

For nearly three decades, the corner of North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street downtown was associated with Greek cuisine.

So when the longtime tenant who owned Athens on 4th Ave. Greek restaurant pulled up stakes in mid-June, the Papoutsis family started thinking about the possibilities.

“Every town you go to, downtown has a good Greek restaurant for many years,” said Qais Papoutsis, chef-owner of Opa’s Best on East Broadway who quietly opened Opa’s Grill on 4th Ave. Greek and American Cuisine in the former Athens location last weekend.