OTT Platform to Offer New Subscribers Special 99 Cent Promotional

Rate Surrounding Inaugural Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Nation, the new on demand subscription-based streaming service, will

host its first annual fan appreciation summit in Scottsdale, Arizona on

Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 10PM/ET (8PM/MT). In conjunction

with the event, FOX Nation will offer a special 99 cent promotional rate

for a month long subscription. The promotion will run from May 6-19.

Hosted by FOX Nation personality Abby Hornacek, the summit will showcase

a live 90 minute program featuring some of the platform’s top hosts

including No Interruption’s Tomi Lahren, The Quiz Show’s Tom

Shillue, The Wise Guys’ Bill Bennett, FOX & Friends

Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, Reality Check’s David Webb, Front

Row Seat’s Ed Henry, FNC contributor Lawrence Jones along with

Diamond & Silk.

During the event, both subscribers and fans will have an opportunity to

pitch programming ideas to FOX Nation producers for a chance to win a

trip to New York City and film a pilot production of their show.

Additionally, fans will get the chance to meet several of the platform’s

hosts as well as participate in The Quiz Show with Tom Shillue.

FOX Nation Founding Members will also have behind the scenes access to

the event and be able to take photos with the FOX Nation stars.

Additional information on the summit: www.foxnation.com/summit

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed

to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only

destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring

thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form

conservative opinion programming, historic documentaries and

investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a

cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and

Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google

Chromecast, Roku and Xbox One.

Contacts

FOX Nation Media Contact:

Carly

Shanahan/212.301.3851

