NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a town hall with 2020 Democratic
presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro on
Thursday, June 13th, announced Jay Wallace, President and
Executive Editor of FOX News and FOX Business Network. Moderated by Special
Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the one
hour town hall will originate live from Phoenix, Arizona from
6:30-7:30PM/ET and discuss the top issues surrounding the 2020 election
cycle. Additionally, an abbreviated version of Baier’s Special Report
will air from 6-6:30PM/ET while MacCallum’s The Story will run
from 7:30-8PM/ET with the town hall running in between both programs.
In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Our town halls have been
overwhelmingly successful which continue to prove that FOX News is the
destination for Democratic presidential candidates. We look forward to
hosting Julián Castro and having another informative conversation that
will no doubt help shape the 2020 race.”
The forthcoming event with Secretary Castro will mark the sixth
presidential town hall of the current election season hosted by FNC and
the fifth with a Democratic presidential candidate. FOX News Sunday’s
Chris Wallace will moderate the next town hall with Sen. Kirsten
Gillibrand on June 2nd in Dubuque, Iowa.
In April, Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s
Martha MacCallum co-moderated the network’s inaugural 2020 presidential
town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which garnered nearly 2.6
million viewers making it the highest-rated event of the election cycle,
according to Nielsen Media Research. They also moderated a town hall
with former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, who is contemplating a
run for President. In May, Baier and MacCallum co-hosted Democratic
presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar for a town hall in Milwaukee,
WI which topped cable news competition in the timeslot for that evening
and outpaced CNN’s previous town hall with her. Most recently, FNC
presented a town hall with 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete
Buttigieg on May 19th in Claremont, NH moderated by Chris
Wallace, which also beat the cable news competition across the board and
out-rated CNN’s previous town hall with him.
Baier and MacCallum have played pivotal roles throughout the network’s
election coverage, including interviewing candidates, moderating 2016
presidential debates, co-moderating town halls, and co-anchoring during
major political events, such as the 2019 State of the Union and midterm
election night in November 2018. Their coverage that night was the
highest-rated midterm election programming in cable news history with
7.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
