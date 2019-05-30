‘Special Report’s’ Bret Baier and ‘The Story’s’ Martha MacCallum

to Moderate

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a town hall with 2020 Democratic

presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro on

Thursday, June 13th, announced Jay Wallace, President and

Executive Editor of FOX News and FOX Business Network. Moderated by Special

Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the one

hour town hall will originate live from Phoenix, Arizona from

6:30-7:30PM/ET and discuss the top issues surrounding the 2020 election

cycle. Additionally, an abbreviated version of Baier’s Special Report

will air from 6-6:30PM/ET while MacCallum’s The Story will run

from 7:30-8PM/ET with the town hall running in between both programs.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Our town halls have been

overwhelmingly successful which continue to prove that FOX News is the

destination for Democratic presidential candidates. We look forward to

hosting Julián Castro and having another informative conversation that

will no doubt help shape the 2020 race.”

The forthcoming event with Secretary Castro will mark the sixth

presidential town hall of the current election season hosted by FNC and

the fifth with a Democratic presidential candidate. FOX News Sunday’s

Chris Wallace will moderate the next town hall with Sen. Kirsten

Gillibrand on June 2nd in Dubuque, Iowa.

In April, Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s

Martha MacCallum co-moderated the network’s inaugural 2020 presidential

town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which garnered nearly 2.6

million viewers making it the highest-rated event of the election cycle,

according to Nielsen Media Research. They also moderated a town hall

with former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, who is contemplating a

run for President. In May, Baier and MacCallum co-hosted Democratic

presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar for a town hall in Milwaukee,

WI which topped cable news competition in the timeslot for that evening

and outpaced CNN’s previous town hall with her. Most recently, FNC

presented a town hall with 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete

Buttigieg on May 19th in Claremont, NH moderated by Chris

Wallace, which also beat the cable news competition across the board and

out-rated CNN’s previous town hall with him.

Baier and MacCallum have played pivotal roles throughout the network’s

election coverage, including interviewing candidates, moderating 2016

presidential debates, co-moderating town halls, and co-anchoring during

major political events, such as the 2019 State of the Union and midterm

election night in November 2018. Their coverage that night was the

highest-rated midterm election programming in cable news history with

7.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service

delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The

number one network in cable, FNC is a unit of FOX News Media and has

been the most watched television news channel for 17 consecutive years.

According to a 2019 Suffolk University poll, FOX News is the most

trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a

2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Brand Analysis survey found that FOX

News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corporation,

FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news

landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contacts:

Carly

Shanahan/212-301-3851

Katie Cwayna/212-301-3285

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles