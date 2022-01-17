 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free culinary, auto tech programs give second chance to Tucsonans in need
alert

Free culinary, auto tech programs give second chance to Tucsonans in need

Gap Ministries is accepting applications for its free 10-week Second Chance Training programs in the auto tech and culinary industries.

 Gap Ministries

A program designed to give people in need a second chance will provide free training in the culinary and auto tech industries. 

The Second Chance Training programs, by Gap Ministries, were created for those who are reentering society, coming out of rehabilitation programs, are low-income, former foster children or otherwise at risk.

Each program is 10 weeks, providing students with mentors and skills needed to gain employment, along with life skills and financial skills classes. 

The auto tech program is run in partnership with MPG automotive, which also helps with placement after graduation.

“We’re excited to be a part of the job training program to help people find a rewarding career," said MPG Instruction Manager Patrick Lopez, Jr. "Additionally, we believe this program will give us a well-trained pipeline of new employees for our 10 locations. It’s a win/win for the students and for us.”

The culinary training program is run by John Hohn, a former Iron Chef Tucson champion. In the past three years, more than 100 people have graduated from the program and are working at Tucson restaurants.

“There are always jobs in culinary, especially now with the industry taking the hit it took. I am constantly getting calls asking for new graduates' résumés. So if you’re wanting to learn how to cook in a restaurant, now is the time," Hohn said.

For more information or to apply, visit tucne.ws/gaptraining. Selections will be made the first week of April. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News