Free culinary, auto tech programs give second chance to Tucsonans in need

A program designed to give people in need a second chance will provide free training in the culinary and auto tech industries.

The Second Chance Training programs, by Gap Ministries, were created for those who are reentering society, coming out of rehabilitation programs, are low-income, former foster children or otherwise at risk.

Each program is 10 weeks, providing students with mentors and skills needed to gain employment, along with life skills and financial skills classes.

The auto tech program is run in partnership with MPG automotive, which also helps with placement after graduation.

“We’re excited to be a part of the job training program to help people find a rewarding career," said MPG Instruction Manager Patrick Lopez, Jr. "Additionally, we believe this program will give us a well-trained pipeline of new employees for our 10 locations. It’s a win/win for the students and for us.”

The culinary training program is run by John Hohn, a former Iron Chef Tucson champion. In the past three years, more than 100 people have graduated from the program and are working at Tucson restaurants.