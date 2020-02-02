Free tax-help sites open across Tucson area

Catholic Community Services also is hosting VITA sites in Sierra Vista and Tombstone.

Some sites offer “VITA Valet” service, allowing taxpayers to drop off their documents and return for their completed tax returns.

Last year, the local VITA sites helped nearly 17,000 taxpayers, resulting in refunds totaling more than $26 million and saving an estimated $4.2 million in tax-prep fees, the United Way said.

Liz Thomey, program director at Catholic Community Services, said about 20% of low-income taxpayers annually still fail to claim the federal earned income credit, or EIC.

For the 2019 tax year, the EIC is available to single taxpayers with annual income starting at $15,570 and up to $50,162 with three or more children, and to married joint filers with income between $21,370 and up to $55,952 with three or more children.

“Generally, people are taking advantage of tax credits, however, when filing on their own, they sometimes don’t understand the rules and may make mistakes that could be avoided,” Thomey said.