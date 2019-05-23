PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today an agreement to sell

its cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland and related cobalt cathode

precursor business to Umicore for total consideration of approximately

$150 million, plus working capital at the time of close.

Under the terms of the agreement, FCX will separate its cobalt business

prior to completing the transaction. Umicore will acquire the refinery

and cathode precursor business, which represents approximately 60

percent of the refinery’s historical revenues. FCX and its partners will

retain Freeport Cobalt’s remaining cobalt business with operations in

Kokkola, Finland and with sales offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The retained cobalt business is a leading global producer of cobalt fine

powders, chemicals, catalyst, ceramics and pigments.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary

closing conditions and is expected to close by year-end 2019. Lundin

Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) is entitled to receive 30 percent of the

proceeds of the transaction.

The first-quarter 2019 earnings and cash flow contribution from the

assets being sold was insignificant to FCX. FCX expects to record a gain

on the transaction.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse

assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and

molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper

producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in

Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and

significant mining operations in the North America and South America,

including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the

Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is

available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This

press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all

statements other than statements of historical facts, such as

expectations related to the completion of the pending transaction. The

words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”

“expects,” “projects,” "targets," “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,”

“to be,” ”potential" and any similar expressions are intended to

identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. FCX cautions

readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future

performance and actual results may differ materially from those

anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking

statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to

differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking

statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties

to satisfy closing conditions and consummate the pending transaction and

other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors”

in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,

2018, filed with the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's

forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the

forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity

prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some

aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make

changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX

cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking

statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in

its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other

changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements.

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Linda S. Hayes, 602-366-7824

