Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors

Mr. Dudley is the retired Group Chief Executive of BP, p.l.c., a British multinational oil and gas company, a position he held from 2010 to 2020. Mr. Dudley had a distinguished career with BP and its predecessors spanning over 40 years, serving in a broad range of engineering, commercial, strategic, international and executive roles. Since 2016, he has chaired the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a CEO-led initiative that aims to accelerate the oil and gas industry response to climate change. Mr. Dudley currently serves as a director of Rosneft, the largest publicly traded oil company in the world, and has been recently nominated for the board of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. He also serves on the Business Council, was a member of the Business Roundtable and is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Mr. Dudley has dual American and British citizenship and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MIM from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (now part of Arizona State University), and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.