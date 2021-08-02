Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors

Ms. Lewis founded Lewis Corporate Advisors, a capital markets and board advisory firm, in 2009, where she served as chief executive officer until 2018. Ms. Lewis has significant executive, corporate finance and capital markets experience, and served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. She has served on several public company boards, including Sun Life Financial, a global insurance and asset management firm, where she Chaired its Audit Committee. She currently serves as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of The Weyerhaeuser Company, director and Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of Healthpeak Properties, Inc., and as director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Everside Health Group, Inc. Ms. Lewis serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institution, the Leadership Board for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, and the Center for Audit Quality’s Audit Committee Council. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Lewis is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst. She holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.