PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that notice has been

issued to redeem on March 27, 2019, all of its outstanding $1 billion

aggregate principal amount of 3.100% Senior Notes due 2020 (Notes), at a

make-whole redemption price to be calculated in accordance with the

terms of the indenture governing the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid

interest on the Notes to be redeemed from the last interest payment date

of March 15, 2019, to, but not including, the redemption date. On

February 25, 2019, U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the

Notes, distributed to the registered note holders written notice of the

terms of this redemption.

FCX will use cash to fund the redemption. At December 31, 2018, FCX had

$11.1 billion in total debt and consolidated cash of $4.2 billion. FCX

expects to record a loss to net income of approximately $3.4 million in

the first quarter of 2019 in connection with the redemption. Annual

interest costs associated with the Notes approximate $31 million.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse

assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and

molybdenum. FCX is the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits;

significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale

Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation

in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s

website at “fcx.com.”

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Linda S. Hayes, 602-366-7824

