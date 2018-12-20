PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the completion of its

transaction with the Indonesian government regarding PT Freeport

Indonesia’s (PT-FI) long-term mining rights and share ownership.

FCX expects its share of future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset

base, combined with the cash proceeds received in the transaction, to be

comparable to its share of anticipated future cash flows under PT-FI’s

previous Contract of Work and joint venture arrangements with Rio Tinto

(Joint Venture).

Richard C. Adkerson, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief

Executive Officer, said, "The completion of this transaction reflects

the culmination of a multi-year process to accomplish a 'win/win'

outcome for all parties. This landmark event establishes the beginning

of a new long-term partnership between FCX and the Republic of Indonesia.

Under the leadership of President Joko Widodo and the Ministry of

Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of

Environment and Forestry, the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises and

BKPM (Indonesia’s Investment Board), and with support from the

provincial and regional governments, we have developed a new structure

that will bring greater benefits to the people of Indonesia while

providing investment certainty for FCX’s major investments in Indonesia.

"Both FCX and the Government of Indonesia take pride in what we have

accomplished together at the Grasberg operation in Papua, which has been

developed into one of the world’s largest copper and gold mining assets.

We look forward to a future of enhanced long-term stability for PT-FI’s

operations, the continued application of best practices for

environmental management and to providing greater benefits to the people

of Papua, to the Republic of Indonesia and to local employees, suppliers

and contractors while generating attractive returns for our

shareholders."

COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT TRANSACTION

PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum), a state-owned

enterprise that is wholly owned by the Indonesian government, completed

the previously announced $3.5 billion cash acquisition of all of Rio

Tinto's interests associated with its joint venture with PT-FI (Joint

Venture), and the $350 million cash acquisition of 100 percent of FCX's

interests in PT Indonesia Papua Metal dan Mineral (formerly known as PT

Indocopper Investama), which owns 9.36 percent of PT-FI.

In connection with the transaction, the Joint Venture interests are

being merged into PT-FI in exchange for a 40 percent share ownership in

PT-FI. As a result, PT Inalum and the provincial/regional government’s

share ownership of PT-FI approximates 51.2 percent of PT-FI and FCX's

share ownership approximates 48.8 percent.

The arrangements provide for FCX and the pre-transaction PT-FI

shareholders to retain the economics of the revenue and cost sharing

arrangements under the Joint Venture. As a result, FCX’s economic

interest in PT-FI is expected to approximate 81.28 percent through 2022.

FCX will continue to manage the operations of PT-FI.

EXTENSION OF MINING RIGHTS

The Government of Indonesia has granted PT-FI a new special mining

license (IUPK) to replace PT-FI’s Contract of Work, enabling PT-FI to

conduct operations in the Grasberg minerals district through 2041. Under

the terms of the IUPK, PT-FI has been granted an extension of mining

rights through 2031, with rights to extend mining rights through 2041

subject to PT-FI completing the construction of a new smelter and

fulfilling its defined fiscal obligations to the Indonesian government.

PT-FI has committed to construct a new smelter in Indonesia within five

years of the closing of today’s transaction. PT-FI is initiating

front-end engineering and design and intends to pursue financing,

commercial and potential partner arrangements for this project. The

economics for PT-FI’s share of the new smelter will be borne by PT-FI’s

shareholders according to their respective ownership percentages.

The fiscal terms are set forth for the term of the IUPK through 2041.

The key fiscal terms include a 25 percent corporate income tax rate, a

10 percent profits tax on net income and royalties of 4 percent for

copper and 3.75 percent for gold.

The IUPK and related documentation provide legal assurances and

investment protections for PT-FI and FCX.

PT-FI and Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry (the MOEF)

have established a new framework for continuous improvement, including

initiatives that PT-FI will pursue to increase tailings retention and to

evaluate large-scale beneficial uses of tailings within Indonesia. The

MOEF has issued a new decree that incorporates various initiatives and

studies to be completed by PT-FI that would target continuous

improvement in a manner that would not impose new technical risks or

significant long-term costs to PT-FI’s operations. The new framework

enables PT-FI to maintain compliance with site-specific standards and

provides for ongoing monitoring by the MOEF.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse

assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and

molybdenum. FCX is the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits;

significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale

Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation

in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s

website at “fcx.com.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This

press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all

statements other than statements of historical facts, such as

expectations relating to FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI through 2022,

PT-FI’s development, financing, construction and completion of a new

smelter in Indonesia, PT-FI’s compliance with environmental standards

under the new framework established by the MOEF, and FCX’s share of

future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base. The words

“anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”

“expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,”

“to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to

identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not

guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ

materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the

forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX’s

actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the

forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, supply of

and demand for, and prices of, copper, gold and molybdenum; mine

sequencing; production rates; potential inventory adjustments; potential

impairment of long-lived mining assets; the potential effects of

violence in Indonesia generally and in the province of Papua; industry

risks; regulatory changes; political risks; labor relations; weather-

and climate-related risks; environmental risks; litigation results

(including the outcome of Cerro Verde’s royalty dispute with the

Peruvian national tax authority); and other factors described in more

detail in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of FCX’s annual report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and Part II, Item 1A. “Risk

Factors” of FCX’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with

the SEC.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX’s

forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the

forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity

prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some

aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make

changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX

cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking

statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in

its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other

changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements.

