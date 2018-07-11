Establishes Path Forward to Long-Term Stability in Indonesia

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has entered

into a Heads of Agreement with the Indonesian state-owned enterprise PT

Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) and PT Freeport Indonesia's (PT-FI)

joint venture partner Rio Tinto. Under the terms of the non-binding

Heads of Agreement, Inalum will acquire for cash consideration of $3.85

billion all of Rio Tinto's interests associated with its Joint Venture

with PT-FI (the “Joint Venture”), and 100 percent of FCX's interests in

PT Indocopper Investama (PT-II), which owns 9.36 percent of PT-FI.

Inalum will contribute the Rio Tinto interests to PT-FI, which will

expand PT-FI’s asset base, in exchange for a 40 percent share ownership

in PT-FI, pursuant to arrangements that will enable FCX and existing

PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the revenue and cost

sharing arrangements under the Joint Venture. Following completion of

the transaction, Inalum's share ownership will approximate 51 percent of

PT-FI (subject to an agreement between shareholders to replicate the

Joint Venture economics), and FCX's ownership will approximate 49

percent.

Richard C. Adkerson, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief

Executive Officer, said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone

toward establishing a new long-term partnership with the Republic of

Indonesia to provide long-term stability for PT Freeport Indonesia's

operations. Through this transaction, the Government will achieve

its ownership objectives in a manner that preserves the long-term value

for FCX shareholders and the people of Indonesia through 2041. We

thank Rio Tinto for their support over our more than 20-year successful

partnership. We look forward to a mutually positive and

beneficial partnership with Inalum that will continue to provide

substantial benefits to the people of Papua; the Republic of Indonesia;

and to our local employees, suppliers and contractors while generating

attractive returns for our shareholders.”

At closing, Rio Tinto will receive $3.5 billion, and FCX will receive

$350 million, in cash proceeds from Inalum. In addition, Rio Tinto will

forego in favor of FCX an amount equivalent to Rio Tinto's share of

Joint Venture cash flows received since January 1, 2018 through closing.

Following completion of the transaction, FCX expects its share of future

cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base, combined with the cash

proceeds received in the transaction, to be comparable to its existing

share of future cash flows under the current Joint Venture arrangements.

FCX will continue to manage the operations of PT-FI.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of

2018, is subject to the negotiation and documentation of definitive

agreements, including purchase and sale agreements, the extension and

stability of PT-FI's long-term mining rights through 2041 in a form

acceptable to FCX and Inalum, a shareholders’ agreement between FCX and

Inalum providing for continuity of FCX’s management of PT-FI’s

operations, and resolution of environmental regulatory matters

satisfactory to the Indonesian Government, FCX and Inalum. The terms of

these agreements will be subject to FCX Board approval.

Management will host a webcast for investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time,

Thursday, July 12, 2018, to discuss the details of the transaction. The

conference call will be broadcast on the Internet along with slides.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the

slides by accessing “www.fcx.com.”

A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, August 10,

2018.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse

assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and

molybdenum. FCX is the world's largest publicly traded copper producer.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in

Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and

significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale

Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation

in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's

website at "fcx.com."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This

press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all

statements other than statements of historical facts such as

expectations related to the pending transaction. The words

“anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”

“expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,”

“to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to

identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. FCX cautions

readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future

performance and actual results may differ materially from those

anticipated, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that can cause FCX’s actual results to differ

materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements

include the outcome of the negotiation and documentation of definitive

agreements, including the purchase and sale agreements, the extension

and stability of PT-FI's long-term mining rights through 2041 in a form

acceptable to FCX and Inalum, a shareholders’ agreement between FCX and

Inalum providing for continuity of FCX’s management of PT-FI’s

operations and addressing governance arrangements, resolution of

environmental regulatory matters pending before Indonesia’s Ministry of

Environment and Forestry satisfactory to the Indonesian Government, FCX

and Inalum, obtaining an extension of PT-FI’s temporary IUPK after July

31, 2018, and other factors described in more detail under the heading

“Risk Factors” in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC).

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's

forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the

forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity

prices, which FCX cannot control, production volumes and costs, some

aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make

changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX

cautions investors that it does not intend to update forward-looking

statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in

its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other

changes, and FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements.

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Eric E. Kinneberg, 602-366-7994

