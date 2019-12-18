Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 3, 2020 to holders of record as of January 15, 2020 for its common stock.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk, 602-366-8016

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

Media Contact:

Linda S. Hayes, 602-366-7824

