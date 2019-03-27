PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today declared a cash dividend of
$0.05 per share payable on May 1, 2019 to holders of record as of April
15, 2019 for its common stock.
FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in
Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse
assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and
molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper
producers.
FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in
Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits;
significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale
Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation
in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s
website at “fcx.com.”
