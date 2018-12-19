PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today declared a cash dividend of

$0.05 per share payable on February 1, 2019 to holders of record as of

January 15, 2019 for its common stock.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse

assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and

molybdenum. FCX is the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits;

significant mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale

Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation

in South America. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s

website at “fcx.com.”

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Linda S. Hayes, 602-366-7824

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles