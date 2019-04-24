PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):
Net income attributable to common stock totaled $31 million,
$0.02 per share, in first-quarter 2019. After adjusting for net
charges of $36 million, $0.03 per share, first-quarter 2019 adjusted
net income attributable to common stock totaled $67 million, $0.05 per
share.
Consolidated sales totaled 784 million pounds of copper, 242
thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in
first-quarter 2019.
Consolidated sales for the year 2019 are expected to
approximate 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold
and 94 million pounds of molybdenum, including 800 million pounds of
copper, 265 thousand ounces of gold and 25 million pounds of
molybdenum in second-quarter 2019.
Average realized prices in first-quarter 2019 were $2.90 per
pound for copper, $1,291 per ounce for gold and $12.69 per pound for
molybdenum.
Average unit net cash costs in first-quarter 2019 were $1.78
per pound of copper and are expected to approximate $1.75 per pound of
copper for the year 2019.
Operating cash flows totaled $534 million (net of $27 million
in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
first-quarter 2019. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates,
and assuming average prices of $3.00 per pound for copper, $1,300 per
ounce for gold and $13.00 per pound for molybdenum for the remainder
of 2019, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $2.3 billion
for the year 2019.
Capital expenditures totaled $622 million in first-quarter 2019
(including approximately $370 million for major mining projects).
Capital expenditures for the year 2019 are expected to approximate
$2.5 billion, including $1.5 billion for major mining projects
primarily associated with underground development activities in the
Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone
Star copper leach project in Arizona.
In March 2019, FCX redeemed all of its outstanding $1 billion
aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2020.
At March 31, 2019, consolidated debt totaled $9.9 billion
and consolidated cash totaled $2.8 billion. FCX had no
borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit
facility at March 31, 2019.
On March 27, 2019, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on May 1, 2019.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to
common stock of $31 million ($0.02 per share) in first-quarter 2019.
After adjusting for net charges of $36 million ($0.03 per share),
adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $67 million
($0.05 per share) in first-quarter 2019. Refer to the supplemental
schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VI, which is available on FCX's
website, "fcx.com," for additional information.
Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"During the first quarter, our global team maintained its focus on
providing products necessary to support growing economies around the
world in a cost-efficient, safe and environmentally responsible manner.
Our transition to underground mining at Grasberg is advancing according
to plan, and we are encouraged by recent milestones. In North America
and South America, we are advancing the Lone Star copper leach project
in eastern Arizona and continuing to focus on opportunities to enhance
operating performance from existing mines. As we look forward, we are
optimistic about the future that our asset base and copper market
fundamentals are expected to provide shareholders. Our strategy will
continue to focus on maximizing the value of our existing resource base
through rigorous cost management, productivity and technology, executing
our plan to successfully transition from open-pit mining to large-scale
underground mining at Grasberg, generating cash flows to enhance
shareholder returns and creating value organically from our large
undeveloped resource position.”
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenuesa,b
$
3,792
$
4,868
Operating incomea
$
321
$
1,459
Net income from continuing operations
$
75
$
828
Net income attributable to common stockc,d
$
31
$
692
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Continuing operations
$
0.02
$
0.48
Discontinued operations
—
(0.01
)
$
0.02
$
0.47
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,457
1,458
Operating cash flowse
$
534
$
1,369
Capital expenditures
$
622
$
402
At March 31:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,833
$
3,749
Total debt, including current portion
$
9,905
$
11,718
a. For segment financial results, refer to the
supplemental schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page VII,
which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."
b. Includes favorable (unfavorable) adjustments to prior
period provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales
totaling $70 million ($29 million to net income attributable to common
stock or $0.02 per share) in first-quarter 2019 and $(78) million ($(35)
million to net income attributable to common stock or $(0.02) per share)
in first-quarter 2018. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental
schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page VII, which is available on
FCX's website, "fcx.com."
c. Includes net (charges) gains of $(36) million ($(0.03)
per share) in first-quarter 2019 and $13 million ($0.01 per share) in
first-quarter 2018 that are described in the supplemental schedule,
"Adjusted Net Income," on page VI, which is available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com."
d. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales
until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts
from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental schedule,
"Deferred Profits," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com."
e. Net of working capital uses and timing of other tax
payments of $27 million in first-quarter 2019 and $21 million in
first-quarter 2018.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
780
952
Sales, excluding purchases
784
993
Average realized price per pound
$
2.90
$
3.11
Site production and delivery costs per pounda
$
2.17
$
1.67
Unit net cash costs per pounda
$
1.78
$
0.98
Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)
Production
166
599
Sales, excluding purchases
242
610
Average realized price per ounce
$
1,291
$
1,312
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
23
22
Sales, excluding purchases
22
24
Average realized price per pound
$
12.69
$
11.95
a. Reflects per pound weighted-average production and
delivery costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for
all copper mines, before net noncash and other costs. For
reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division to
production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's
consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,
"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are
available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."
Consolidated Sales Volumes
First-quarter 2019 copper sales of 784 million pounds and gold
sales of 242 thousand ounces were approximately five percent lower than
January 2019 sales estimates of 825 million pounds of copper and 255
thousand ounces of gold, reflecting impacts from weather events at El
Abra, unscheduled maintenance in North America and timing of shipments
in Indonesia. First-quarter 2019 copper and gold sales were lower than
first-quarter 2018 sales volumes primarily reflecting anticipated lower
mill rates and ore grades as PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) transitions
mining from the open pit to underground.
First-quarter 2019 molybdenum sales of 22 million pounds were
lower than the January 2019 estimate and first-quarter 2018 sales of 24
million pounds.
Sales volumes for the year 2019 are expected to approximate 3.3 billion
pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of
molybdenum, including 800 million pounds of copper, 265 thousand ounces
of gold and 25 million pounds of molybdenum in second-quarter 2019. As
PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its
production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020,
compared with 2018. Metal production is expected to improve
significantly by 2021 following a ramp-up period.
Consolidated Unit Costs
Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for
FCX's copper mines were $1.78 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019.
As anticipated, average unit net cash costs were higher than the
first-quarter 2018 average of $0.98 per pound, primarily reflecting
lower sales volumes in Indonesia associated with PT-FI's transition.
Assuming average prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $13.00 per pound
of molybdenum for the remainder of 2019 and achievement of current sales
volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of
by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $1.75 per
pound of copper for the year 2019. FCX expects unit net cash costs to
decline by 2021 following a ramp-up period at PT-FI. The impact of price
changes on consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.01 per
pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and
$0.02 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of
molybdenum for the remainder of 2019. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary
with fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for
gold and molybdenum.
MINING OPERATIONS
North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper
mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in
Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,
certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum
concentrate, gold and silver. All of the North America mining operations
are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent
undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate
consolidation method.
Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant
undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of
potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be
undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility
studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to pursue
projects to enhance productivity through innovative technologies and to
study opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential
long-term development projects.
Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource
at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation
in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star
leachable ores commenced in first-quarter 2018, with first production
expected by the end of 2020. Initial production from the Lone Star
leachable ores is expected to average approximately 200 million pounds
of copper per year, with the potential for future expansion options.
Total capital costs for the initial project, including mine equipment
and pre-production stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million
and will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the
adjacent Safford operation. As of March 31, 2019, approximately $385
million has been incurred for this project. The project also advances
exposure to a significant sulfide resource. FCX expects to incorporate
recent positive drilling and ongoing results in its future development
plans.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for the North America copper mines:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
336
348
Sales, excluding purchases
320
384
Average realized price per pound
$
2.85
$
3.16
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
7
7
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
2.06
$
1.84
By-product credits
(0.26
)
(0.20
)
Treatment charges
0.11
0.10
Unit net cash costs
$
1.91
$
1.74
a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's
consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum
produced at the North America copper mines.
b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound
to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's
consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,
"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are
available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."
North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 320 million pounds
in first-quarter 2019 were lower than first-quarter 2018 sales of 384
million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. North America
copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.4 billion pounds for the
year 2019, similar to 2018.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines of $1.91 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019
were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.74 per pound in first-quarter
2018, primarily reflecting lower copper sales volumes.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.91 per pound of
copper for the year 2019, based on achievement of current sales volume
and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $13.00
per pound for the remainder of 2019. North America's average unit net
cash costs for the year 2019 would change by approximately $0.03 per
pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum
for the remainder of 2019.
South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South
America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent
interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent
interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial
statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces
molybdenum concentrate and silver.
Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded
operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost
efficiencies. Cerro Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to
perform well, with average mill throughput rates of 386,500 metric tons
of ore per day in first-quarter 2019. Debottlenecking projects and
additional initiatives to enhance operating rates are being advanced.
FCX continues to evaluate a large-scale expansion at El Abra to process
additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. El Abra's
large sulfide resource could potentially support a major mill project
similar to facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. Technical and economic
studies are being advanced to determine the optimal scope and timing for
the project.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for South America mining:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
299
293
Sales
290
290
Average realized price per pound
$
2.93
$
3.08
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
8
6
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
1.73
$
1.78
By-product credits
(0.34
)
(0.25
)
Treatment charges
0.19
0.20
Royalty on metals
0.01
0.01
Unit net cash costs
$
1.59
$
1.74
a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's
consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum
produced at Cerro Verde.
b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound
to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's
consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,
"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are
available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."
South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 290 million pounds
in first-quarter 2019 approximated first-quarter 2018, with lower
volumes from El Abra being offset by higher volumes at Cerro Verde.
During first-quarter 2019, heavy rainfall and electrical storms resulted
in a suspension of El Abra's crushed leach stacking operations for
approximately 35 days; operations resumed in mid-March. The estimated
impact of the disruption on FCX's 2019 consolidated copper production
approximates 30 million pounds, approximately half of which was in
first-quarter 2019.
Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.3 billion
pounds of copper for the year 2019, similar to 2018.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South
America mining of $1.59 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019 were
lower than unit net cash costs of $1.74 per pound in first-quarter 2018,
primarily reflecting higher by-product credits.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South
America mining are expected to approximate $1.66 per pound of copper for
the year 2019, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and
assuming an average price of $13.00 per pound of molybdenum for the
remainder of 2019.
Indonesia Mining. PT-FI's assets include one of the world's
largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in
Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that contains
significant quantities of gold and silver. FCX has a 48.76 percent
ownership interest in PT-FI and manages its mining operations. PT-FI is
consolidated in FCX's financial statements.
The transaction completed in December 2018 regarding PT-FI's long-term
mining rights and share ownership provided for FCX and the other
pre-transaction PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the
revenue and cost sharing arrangements under the former joint venture
with Rio Tinto. As a result, FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI is
expected to approximate 81 percent through 2022.
Operating and Development Activities. PT-FI is currently mining
the final phase of the Grasberg open pit and expects to transition to
the Grasberg Block Cave (GBC) underground mine in mid-2019. PT-FI
continues to assess opportunities to recover additional ore from the
open pit during the remainder of 2019, subject to mine planning
considerations.
PT-FI continues to advance several projects in the Grasberg minerals
district related to the development of its large-scale, long-lived,
high-grade underground ore bodies. In aggregate, these underground ore
bodies are expected to produce large-scale quantities of copper and gold
following the transition from the Grasberg open pit.
PT-FI's estimated annual capital spending on underground mine
development projects is expected to average $0.7 billion per year over
the next four years, net of scheduled contributions from PT Indonesia
Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum). In accordance with applicable
accounting guidance, aggregate costs (before scheduled contributions
from PT Inalum), which are expected to average $0.9 billion per year
through 2022, will be reflected as an investing activity in FCX's cash
flow statement, and contributions from PT Inalum will be reflected as a
financing activity. Considering the long-term nature and size of these
projects, actual costs could vary from these estimates.
Substantial progress has been made to prepare for the transition to
mining of the GBC underground mine. First undercut blasting occurred in
late 2018 and several drawbells have been constructed and blasted to
prepare for mining. Cave production is in progress and on schedule. All
underground mining levels and the ore flow system are being
commissioned. Production rates over the next five years are expected to
ramp up to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day.
During third-quarter 2018, PT-FI commenced hydraulic fracturing
activities to manage rock stresses and pre-condition the Deep Mill Level
Zone (DMLZ) underground mine for large-scale production following mining
induced seismic activity experienced in 2017 and 2018. Results to date
have been effective in managing rock stresses and pre-conditioning the
cave. PT-FI expects to commence the ramp-up of production in the DMLZ
underground mine by mid-2019 and to reach full production rates of
80,000 metric tons per day in 2022. Estimates of timing of future
production continue to be reviewed and may be modified as additional
information becomes available.
In connection with completion of the December 2018 transaction, PT-FI
committed to construct a new smelter in Indonesia by December 21, 2023.
PT-FI has reviewed various process technologies and has initiated
front-end engineering and design for the selected technology. The
preliminary capital cost estimate for the project is in the $3 billion
range and PT-FI intends to pursue financing, commercial and potential
partner arrangements for this project. The economics of PT-FI’s share of
the new smelter will be shared by PT-FI’s shareholders according to
their respective share ownership percentages.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for Indonesia mining:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
145
311
Sales
174
319
Average realized price per pound
$
2.92
$
3.06
Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)
Production
162
595
Sales
235
603
Average realized price per ounce
$
1,291
$
1,312
Unit net cash costs (credits) per pound of coppera
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
3.10
$
1.36
Gold and silver credits
(1.81
)
(2.59
)
Treatment charges
0.29
0.25
Export duties
0.10
0.14
Royalty on metals
0.16
0.21
Unit net cash costs (credits)
$
1.84
$
(0.63
)
a. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs (credits)
per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported
in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page
IX, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."
In March 2019, PT-FI's export license was extended to March 8, 2020.
PT-FI's approved export quota for the current export period totals
approximately 180,000 dry metric tons of concentrate, reflecting PT-FI's
production plan submitted to the Indonesian government in November 2018.
PT-FI plans to seek approval from the Indonesian government for an
increase in its export quota for the current export period.
Indonesia's consolidated sales of 174 million pounds of copper and 235
thousand ounces of gold in first-quarter 2019 were lower than
first-quarter 2018 sales of 319 million pounds of copper and 603
thousand ounces of gold, primarily reflecting anticipated lower mill
rates and ore grades as PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to
underground.
As PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, production
is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020, compared with
historical levels. Metal production is expected to improve significantly
by 2021 following a ramp-up period. Consolidated sales volumes from
Indonesia are expected to approximate 0.6 billion pounds of copper and
0.8 million ounces of gold in 2019.
A significant portion of PT-FI's costs are fixed and unit costs vary
depending on production volumes and other factors. Indonesia's unit net
cash costs (including gold and silver credits) of $1.84 per pound of
copper in first-quarter 2019, compared with unit cash credits of $0.63
per pound in first-quarter 2018, primarily reflected lower gold and
silver credits and lower copper sales volumes.
Because of the fixed nature of a large portion of Indonesia's costs,
unit net cash costs vary from quarter to quarter depending on copper and
gold volumes.
