PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):



  • Net income attributable to common stock totaled $31 million,
    $0.02 per share, in first-quarter 2019. After adjusting for net
    charges of $36 million, $0.03 per share, first-quarter 2019 adjusted
    net income attributable to common stock totaled $67 million, $0.05 per
    share.


  • Consolidated sales totaled 784 million pounds of copper, 242
    thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in
    first-quarter 2019.


  • Consolidated sales for the year 2019 are expected to
    approximate 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold
    and 94 million pounds of molybdenum, including 800 million pounds of
    copper, 265 thousand ounces of gold and 25 million pounds of
    molybdenum in second-quarter 2019.


  • Average realized prices in first-quarter 2019 were $2.90 per
    pound for copper, $1,291 per ounce for gold and $12.69 per pound for
    molybdenum.


  • Average unit net cash costs in first-quarter 2019 were $1.78
    per pound of copper and are expected to approximate $1.75 per pound of
    copper for the year 2019.


  • Operating cash flows totaled $534 million (net of $27 million
    in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
    first-quarter 2019. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates,
    and assuming average prices of $3.00 per pound for copper, $1,300 per
    ounce for gold and $13.00 per pound for molybdenum for the remainder
    of 2019, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $2.3 billion
    for the year 2019.


  • Capital expenditures totaled $622 million in first-quarter 2019
    (including approximately $370 million for major mining projects).
    Capital expenditures for the year 2019 are expected to approximate
    $2.5 billion, including $1.5 billion for major mining projects
    primarily associated with underground development activities in the
    Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone
    Star copper leach project in Arizona.


  • In March 2019, FCX redeemed all of its outstanding $1 billion
    aggregate principal     amount of senior notes due 2020.


  • At March 31, 2019, consolidated debt totaled $9.9 billion
    and consolidated cash totaled $2.8 billion. FCX had no
    borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit
    facility at March 31, 2019.


  • On March 27, 2019, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of
    $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on May 1, 2019.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to

common stock of $31 million ($0.02 per share) in first-quarter 2019.

After adjusting for net charges of $36 million ($0.03 per share),

adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $67 million

($0.05 per share) in first-quarter 2019. Refer to the supplemental

schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VI, which is available on FCX's

website, "fcx.com," for additional information.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"During the first quarter, our global team maintained its focus on

providing products necessary to support growing economies around the

world in a cost-efficient, safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Our transition to underground mining at Grasberg is advancing according

to plan, and we are encouraged by recent milestones. In North America

and South America, we are advancing the Lone Star copper leach project

in eastern Arizona and continuing to focus on opportunities to enhance

operating performance from existing mines. As we look forward, we are

optimistic about the future that our asset base and copper market

fundamentals are expected to provide shareholders. Our strategy will

continue to focus on maximizing the value of our existing resource base

through rigorous cost management, productivity and technology, executing

our plan to successfully transition from open-pit mining to large-scale

underground mining at Grasberg, generating cash flows to enhance

shareholder returns and creating value organically from our large

undeveloped resource position.”


 


SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA




 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

2018





(in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenuesa,b




$

3,792



$

4,868


Operating incomea




$

321



$

1,459


Net income from continuing operations




$

75



$

828


Net income attributable to common stockc,d




$

31



$

692


Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:








Continuing operations




$

0.02



$

0.48


Discontinued operations








(0.01

)





$

0.02



$

0.47

 








 

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding




1,457



1,458


Operating cash flowse




$

534



$

1,369


Capital expenditures




$

622



$

402


At March 31:








Cash and cash equivalents




$

2,833



$

3,749


Total debt, including current portion




$

9,905



$

11,718











 

a. For segment financial results, refer to the

supplemental schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page VII,

which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

b. Includes favorable (unfavorable) adjustments to prior

period provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales

totaling $70 million ($29 million to net income attributable to common

stock or $0.02 per share) in first-quarter 2019 and $(78) million ($(35)

million to net income attributable to common stock or $(0.02) per share)

in first-quarter 2018. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental

schedule, "Derivative Instruments," on page VII, which is available on

FCX's website, "fcx.com."

c. Includes net (charges) gains of $(36) million ($(0.03)

per share) in first-quarter 2019 and $13 million ($0.01 per share) in

first-quarter 2018 that are described in the supplemental schedule,

"Adjusted Net Income," on page VI, which is available on FCX's website,

"fcx.com."

d. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales

until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts

from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental schedule,

"Deferred Profits," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,

"fcx.com."

e. Net of working capital uses and timing of other tax

payments of $27 million in first-quarter 2019 and $21 million in

first-quarter 2018.


 


SUMMARY OPERATING DATA




 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

2018

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)








Production




780



952

Sales, excluding purchases




784



993

Average realized price per pound




$

2.90



$

3.11

Site production and delivery costs per pounda




$

2.17



$

1.67

Unit net cash costs per pounda




$

1.78



$

0.98

Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)








Production




166



599

Sales, excluding purchases




242



610

Average realized price per ounce




$

1,291



$

1,312

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)








Production




23



22

Sales, excluding purchases




22



24

Average realized price per pound




$

12.69



$

11.95










 

a. Reflects per pound weighted-average production and

delivery costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for

all copper mines, before net noncash and other costs. For

reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division to

production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's

consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,

"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are

available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

Consolidated Sales Volumes

First-quarter 2019 copper sales of 784 million pounds and gold

sales of 242 thousand ounces were approximately five percent lower than

January 2019 sales estimates of 825 million pounds of copper and 255

thousand ounces of gold, reflecting impacts from weather events at El

Abra, unscheduled maintenance in North America and timing of shipments

in Indonesia. First-quarter 2019 copper and gold sales were lower than

first-quarter 2018 sales volumes primarily reflecting anticipated lower

mill rates and ore grades as PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) transitions

mining from the open pit to underground.

First-quarter 2019 molybdenum sales of 22 million pounds were

lower than the January 2019 estimate and first-quarter 2018 sales of 24

million pounds.

Sales volumes for the year 2019 are expected to approximate 3.3 billion

pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of

molybdenum, including 800 million pounds of copper, 265 thousand ounces

of gold and 25 million pounds of molybdenum in second-quarter 2019. As

PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its

production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020,

compared with 2018. Metal production is expected to improve

significantly by 2021 following a ramp-up period.

Consolidated Unit Costs

Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for

FCX's copper mines were $1.78 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019.

As anticipated, average unit net cash costs were higher than the

first-quarter 2018 average of $0.98 per pound, primarily reflecting

lower sales volumes in Indonesia associated with PT-FI's transition.

Assuming average prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $13.00 per pound

of molybdenum for the remainder of 2019 and achievement of current sales

volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of

by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $1.75 per

pound of copper for the year 2019. FCX expects unit net cash costs to

decline by 2021 following a ramp-up period at PT-FI. The impact of price

changes on consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.01 per

pound for each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and

$0.02 per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of

molybdenum for the remainder of 2019. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary

with fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for

gold and molybdenum.

MINING OPERATIONS

North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper

mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in

Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,

certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum

concentrate, gold and silver. All of the North America mining operations

are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent

undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate

consolidation method.

Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant

undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of

potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be

undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility

studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to pursue

projects to enhance productivity through innovative technologies and to

study opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential

long-term development projects.

Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource

at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation

in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star

leachable ores commenced in first-quarter 2018, with first production

expected by the end of 2020. Initial production from the Lone Star

leachable ores is expected to average approximately 200 million pounds

of copper per year, with the potential for future expansion options.

Total capital costs for the initial project, including mine equipment

and pre-production stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million

and will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the

adjacent Safford operation. As of March 31, 2019, approximately $385

million has been incurred for this project. The project also advances

exposure to a significant sulfide resource. FCX expects to incorporate

recent positive drilling and ongoing results in its future development

plans.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for the North America copper mines:


 


 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

2018

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)








Production




336




348


Sales, excluding purchases




320




384


Average realized price per pound




$

2.85




$

3.16









 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)








Productiona




7




7









 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb








Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments




$

2.06




$

1.84


By-product credits




(0.26

)



(0.20

)

Treatment charges




0.11

 



0.10

 

Unit net cash costs




$

1.91

 



$

1.74

 

 

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's

consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum

produced at the North America copper mines.

b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound

to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's

consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,

"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are

available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 320 million pounds

in first-quarter 2019 were lower than first-quarter 2018 sales of 384

million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. North America

copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.4 billion pounds for the

year 2019, similar to 2018.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines of $1.91 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019

were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.74 per pound in first-quarter

2018, primarily reflecting lower copper sales volumes.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.91 per pound of

copper for the year 2019, based on achievement of current sales volume

and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $13.00

per pound for the remainder of 2019. North America's average unit net

cash costs for the year 2019 would change by approximately $0.03 per

pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum

for the remainder of 2019.

South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South

America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent

interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent

interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial

statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces

molybdenum concentrate and silver.

Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded

operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost

efficiencies. Cerro Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to

perform well, with average mill throughput rates of 386,500 metric tons

of ore per day in first-quarter 2019. Debottlenecking projects and

additional initiatives to enhance operating rates are being advanced.

FCX continues to evaluate a large-scale expansion at El Abra to process

additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. El Abra's

large sulfide resource could potentially support a major mill project

similar to facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. Technical and economic

studies are being advanced to determine the optimal scope and timing for

the project.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for South America mining:



 

 

 






Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

2018

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)








Production




299




293


Sales




290




290


Average realized price per pound




$

2.93




$

3.08









 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)








Productiona




8




6









 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb








Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments




$

1.73




$

1.78


By-product credits




(0.34

)



(0.25

)

Treatment charges




0.19




0.20


Royalty on metals




0.01

 



0.01

 

Unit net cash costs




$

1.59

 



$

1.74

 










 

a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's

consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum

produced at Cerro Verde.

b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound

to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in FCX's

consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental schedules,

"Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page IX, which are

available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 290 million pounds

in first-quarter 2019 approximated first-quarter 2018, with lower

volumes from El Abra being offset by higher volumes at Cerro Verde.

During first-quarter 2019, heavy rainfall and electrical storms resulted

in a suspension of El Abra's crushed leach stacking operations for

approximately 35 days; operations resumed in mid-March. The estimated

impact of the disruption on FCX's 2019 consolidated copper production

approximates 30 million pounds, approximately half of which was in

first-quarter 2019.

Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.3 billion

pounds of copper for the year 2019, similar to 2018.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South

America mining of $1.59 per pound of copper in first-quarter 2019 were

lower than unit net cash costs of $1.74 per pound in first-quarter 2018,

primarily reflecting higher by-product credits.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South

America mining are expected to approximate $1.66 per pound of copper for

the year 2019, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and

assuming an average price of $13.00 per pound of molybdenum for the

remainder of 2019.

Indonesia Mining. PT-FI's assets include one of the world's

largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in

Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that contains

significant quantities of gold and silver. FCX has a 48.76 percent

ownership interest in PT-FI and manages its mining operations. PT-FI is

consolidated in FCX's financial statements.

The transaction completed in December 2018 regarding PT-FI's long-term

mining rights and share ownership provided for FCX and the other

pre-transaction PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the

revenue and cost sharing arrangements under the former joint venture

with Rio Tinto. As a result, FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI is

expected to approximate 81 percent through 2022.

Operating and Development Activities. PT-FI is currently mining

the final phase of the Grasberg open pit and expects to transition to

the Grasberg Block Cave (GBC) underground mine in mid-2019. PT-FI

continues to assess opportunities to recover additional ore from the

open pit during the remainder of 2019, subject to mine planning

considerations.

PT-FI continues to advance several projects in the Grasberg minerals

district related to the development of its large-scale, long-lived,

high-grade underground ore bodies. In aggregate, these underground ore

bodies are expected to produce large-scale quantities of copper and gold

following the transition from the Grasberg open pit.

PT-FI's estimated annual capital spending on underground mine

development projects is expected to average $0.7 billion per year over

the next four years, net of scheduled contributions from PT Indonesia

Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum). In accordance with applicable

accounting guidance, aggregate costs (before scheduled contributions

from PT Inalum), which are expected to average $0.9 billion per year

through 2022, will be reflected as an investing activity in FCX's cash

flow statement, and contributions from PT Inalum will be reflected as a

financing activity. Considering the long-term nature and size of these

projects, actual costs could vary from these estimates.

Substantial progress has been made to prepare for the transition to

mining of the GBC underground mine. First undercut blasting occurred in

late 2018 and several drawbells have been constructed and blasted to

prepare for mining. Cave production is in progress and on schedule. All

underground mining levels and the ore flow system are being

commissioned. Production rates over the next five years are expected to

ramp up to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day.

During third-quarter 2018, PT-FI commenced hydraulic fracturing

activities to manage rock stresses and pre-condition the Deep Mill Level

Zone (DMLZ) underground mine for large-scale production following mining

induced seismic activity experienced in 2017 and 2018. Results to date

have been effective in managing rock stresses and pre-conditioning the

cave. PT-FI expects to commence the ramp-up of production in the DMLZ

underground mine by mid-2019 and to reach full production rates of

80,000 metric tons per day in 2022. Estimates of timing of future

production continue to be reviewed and may be modified as additional

information becomes available.

In connection with completion of the December 2018 transaction, PT-FI

committed to construct a new smelter in Indonesia by December 21, 2023.

PT-FI has reviewed various process technologies and has initiated

front-end engineering and design for the selected technology. The

preliminary capital cost estimate for the project is in the $3 billion

range and PT-FI intends to pursue financing, commercial and potential

partner arrangements for this project. The economics of PT-FI’s share of

the new smelter will be shared by PT-FI’s shareholders according to

their respective share ownership percentages.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for Indonesia mining:



 

 

 






Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

 

 

2018

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)








Production




145




311


Sales




174




319


Average realized price per pound




$

2.92




$

3.06









 

Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)








Production




162




595


Sales




235




603


Average realized price per ounce




$

1,291




$

1,312









 

Unit net cash costs (credits) per pound of coppera








Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments




$

3.10




$

1.36


Gold and silver credits




(1.81

)



(2.59

)

Treatment charges




0.29




0.25


Export duties




0.10




0.14


Royalty on metals




0.16

 



0.21

 

Unit net cash costs (credits)




$

1.84

 



$

(0.63

)










 

a. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs (credits)

per pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported

in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental

schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on page

IX, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."

In March 2019, PT-FI's export license was extended to March 8, 2020.

PT-FI's approved export quota for the current export period totals

approximately 180,000 dry metric tons of concentrate, reflecting PT-FI's

production plan submitted to the Indonesian government in November 2018.

PT-FI plans to seek approval from the Indonesian government for an

increase in its export quota for the current export period.

Indonesia's consolidated sales of 174 million pounds of copper and 235

thousand ounces of gold in first-quarter 2019 were lower than

first-quarter 2018 sales of 319 million pounds of copper and 603

thousand ounces of gold, primarily reflecting anticipated lower mill

rates and ore grades as PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to

underground.

As PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, production

is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020, compared with

historical levels. Metal production is expected to improve significantly

by 2021 following a ramp-up period. Consolidated sales volumes from

Indonesia are expected to approximate 0.6 billion pounds of copper and

0.8 million ounces of gold in 2019.

A significant portion of PT-FI's costs are fixed and unit costs vary

depending on production volumes and other factors. Indonesia's unit net

cash costs (including gold and silver credits) of $1.84 per pound of

copper in first-quarter 2019, compared with unit cash credits of $0.63

per pound in first-quarter 2018, primarily reflected lower gold and

silver credits and lower copper sales volumes.

Because of the fixed nature of a large portion of Indonesia's costs,

unit net cash costs vary from quarter to quarter depending on copper and

gold volumes.

