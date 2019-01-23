PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):
Net income attributable to common stock totaled $140 million,
$0.09 per share, in fourth-quarter 2018. After adjusting for net
charges of $21 million, $0.02 per share, fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted
net income attributable to common stock totaled $161 million, $0.11
per share.
Consolidated sales totaled 785 million pounds of copper, 266
thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in
fourth-quarter 2018, and 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million
ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2018.
Fourth-quarter 2018 consolidated copper and gold sales were lower than
consolidated production of 841 million pounds of copper and 334
thousand ounces of gold because of timing of shipments.
Consolidated sales for the year 2019, which reflects a
transition year, are expected to approximate 3.3 billion pounds of
copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of
molybdenum, including 0.8 billion pounds of copper, 255 thousand
ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter
2019.
Average realized prices in fourth-quarter 2018 were $2.75 per
pound for copper, $1,255 per ounce for gold and $12.75 per pound for
molybdenum.
Average unit net cash costs in fourth-quarter 2018 were $1.54
per pound of copper and $1.07 per pound of copper for the year 2018.
Unit net cash costs are expected to average $1.73 per pound of copper
for the year 2019.
Operating cash flows totaled $(62) million (net of $400 million
in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.9 billion (net of $0.6 billion in working
capital uses and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2018.
Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average
prices of $2.75 per pound for copper, $1,300 per ounce for gold and
$12.00 per pound for molybdenum, operating cash flows are expected to
approximate $1.8 billion (net of $0.2 billion in working capital uses
and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2019.
Capital expenditures totaled $0.6 billion in fourth-quarter
2018 (including approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects)
and $2.0 billion for the year 2018 (including approximately $1.2
billion for major mining projects). Capital expenditures for the year
2019 are expected to approximate $2.4 billion, including $1.5 billion
for major mining projects primarily associated with underground
development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia
and development of the Lone Star oxide project in Arizona.
On December 21, 2018, FCX successfully completed the
transaction with the Indonesian government regarding PT Freeport
Indonesia's (PT-FI) long-term mining rights and share ownership. FCX
expects its share of future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset
base, combined with the cash proceeds received in the transaction, to
be comparable to its share of anticipated future cash flows under
PT-FI’s previous Contract of Work (COW) and joint venture arrangements
with Rio Tinto (Joint Venture).
At December 31, 2018, consolidated debt totaled $11.1
billion and consolidated cash totaled $4.2 billion. FCX
had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving
credit facility at December 31, 2018.
On December 19, 2018, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on February 1,
2019.
Preliminary estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable
reserves at December 31, 2018, totaled 119.6 billion pounds of
copper, 30.8 million ounces of gold and 3.78 billion pounds of
molybdenum, which includes net additions of 23.7 billion pounds of
copper primarily in North America and South America, and 13.0 billion
pounds of copper and 10.1 million ounces of gold related to PT-FI’s
acquisition of the Joint Venture interest.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to
common stock of $140 million ($0.09 per share) in fourth-quarter 2018
and $2.3 billion ($1.55 per share) for the year 2018. After adjusting
for net charges of $21 million ($0.02 per share), primarily reflecting
accruals for disputed royalty matters in Peru and net charges at PT-FI,
partly offset by gains on sales of assets and tax credits, adjusted net
income attributable to common stock totaled $161 million ($0.11 per
share) in fourth-quarter 2018. Refer to the supplemental schedule,
"Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com," for additional information.
Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"During 2018, our global team achieved strong operating results with an
ongoing focus on safety, productivity, cost management and capital
discipline. We were successful in establishing a new partnership with
the Indonesian government, which protects our long-term value at
Grasberg. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, commenced
development of an exciting new copper project at Lone Star in Eastern
Arizona, completed important construction projects to support long-term
underground mining at Grasberg and added new reserves to our portfolio
to extend mine lives and enhance future growth options. As we enter
2019, our priorities are focused on achieving important milestones to
ramp-up production from our large-scale underground assets in the
Grasberg minerals district, continuing our focus on productivity and
cost management, advancing the Lone Star project and defining future
growth options from our large portfolio of reserves and resources.
Despite recent market uncertainty, we remain confident in the
fundamentals and long-term outlook for copper and the opportunities to
deliver substantial value to shareholders from our premier portfolio of
geographically diverse long-lived copper assets."
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenuesa,b
$
3,684
$
5,041
$
18,628
$
16,403
Operating incomea
$
316
$
1,479
$
4,754
$
3,690
$
(9
)
$
1,193
$
2,526
$
2,029
Net income attributable to common stockc,d
$
140
$
1,041
$
2,257
$
1,817
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Continuing operations
$
0.09
$
0.70
$
1.56
$
1.21
Discontinued operations
—
0.01
(0.01
)
0.04
$
0.09
$
0.71
$
1.55
$
1.25
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,457
1,455
1,458
1,454
Operating cash flowse
$
(62
)
$
1,654
$
3,863
$
4,666
Capital expenditures
$
580
$
390
$
1,971
$
1,410
At December 31:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,217
$
4,526
$
4,217
$
4,526
Total debt, including current portion
$
11,141
$
13,229
$
11,141
$
13,229
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
841
1,007
3,813
3,737
Sales, excluding purchases
785
1,017
3,811
3,700
Average realized price per pound
$
2.75
$
3.21
$
2.91
$
2.93
Site production and delivery costs per pounda
$
1.98
$
1.61
$
1.76
$
1.60
Unit net cash costs per pounda
$
1.54
$
1.03
$
1.07
$
1.19
Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)
Production
334
567
2,439
1,577
Sales, excluding purchases
266
593
2,389
1,562
Average realized price per ounce
$
1,255
$
1,285
$
1,254
$
1,268
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
26
22
95
92
Sales, excluding purchases
24
24
94
95
Average realized price per pound
$
12.75
$
9.79
$
12.50
$
9.33
Consolidated Sales Volumes
Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold production of 841
million pounds and 334 thousand ounces exceeded October 2018 sales
estimates. Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold sales were lower than
production, primarily reflecting adjustments to shipping schedules in
Indonesia as a result of unscheduled maintenance at PT Smelting (PT-FI's
25-percent owned smelter and refinery in Gresik, Indonesia).
Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold sales of 785 million pounds and 266
thousand ounces were lower than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 1.0 billion
pounds and 593 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting anticipated lower
ore grades and mill rates in Indonesia.
Fourth-quarter 2018 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds
approximated both the October 2018 estimate and fourth-quarter 2017
sales.
Sales volumes for the year 2019 are expected to approximate 3.3 billion
pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of
molybdenum, including 0.8 billion pounds of copper, 255 thousand ounces
of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2019. As
PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its
production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020,
compared to 2018. Metal production is expected to improve significantly
by 2021 following a ramp-up period.
Consolidated Unit Costs
Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for
FCX's copper mines of $1.54 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018
were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.03 per pound in
fourth-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes in
Indonesia and lower by-product credits.
Assuming average prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $12.00 per pound
of molybdenum for 2019 and achievement of current sales volume and cost
estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits)
for copper mines are expected to average $1.73 per pound of copper for
the year 2019. FCX expects unit net cash costs to decline in 2020 and
2021 following a ramp-up period. The impact of price changes on 2019
consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.01 per pound for
each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.03 per
pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.
Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with fluctuations in sales volumes
and realized prices, primarily for gold and molybdenum.
MINING OPERATIONS
North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper
mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in
Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,
certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum
concentrate, gold and silver. All of the North America mining operations
are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent
undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate
consolidation method.
Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant
undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of
potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be
undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility
studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to study
opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term
development projects.
Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource
at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation
in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide
ores commenced in first-quarter 2018, with first production expected by
the end of 2020. Total capital costs, including mine equipment and
pre-production stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million and
will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the
adjacent Safford operation. As of December 31, 2018, approximately $290
million has been incurred for this project. Initial production from the
Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average approximately 200 million
pounds of copper per year. The project also advances exposure to a
significant sulfide resource. FCX expects to incorporate recent positive
drilling and ongoing results in its future development plans.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for the North America copper mines for the fourth quarters and years
2018 and 2017:
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
353
367
1,404
1,518
Sales, excluding purchases
333
354
1,428
1,484
Average realized price per pound
$
2.77
$
3.15
$
2.96
$
2.85
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
9
8
32
33
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
2.01
$
1.77
$
1.94
$
1.63
By-product credits
(0.34
)
(0.21
)
(0.26
)
(0.17
)
Treatment charges
0.12
0.10
0.11
0.10
Unit net cash costs
$
1.79
$
1.66
$
1.79
$
1.56
North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 333 million pounds
in fourth-quarter 2018 were lower than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 354
million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. North America
copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.4 billion pounds for the
year 2019, similar to the year 2018.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines of $1.79 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018
were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.66 per pound in
fourth-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling
rates and lower sales volumes, partly offset by higher molybdenum
credits.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.86 per pound of
copper for the year 2019, based on achievement of current sales volume
and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $12.00
per pound. North America's average unit net cash costs for the year 2019
would change by approximately $0.04 per pound for each $2 per pound
change in the average price of molybdenum.
South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South
America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent
interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent
interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial
statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces
molybdenum concentrate and silver.
Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded
operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost
efficiencies. Cerro Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to
perform well, with average mill throughput rates of 395,800 metric tons
of ore per day in fourth-quarter 2018 and 387,600 metric tons of ore per
day for the year 2018. During 2018, Cerro Verde received a modified
environmental permit allowing it to operate its existing concentrator
facilities at rates up to 409,500 metric tons of ore per day.
FCX continues to evaluate a large-scale expansion at El Abra to process
additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. El Abra's
large sulfide resource could potentially support a major mill project
similar to facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. Technical and economic
studies are being advanced to determine the optimal scope and timing for
the project.
Cerro Verde Royalty Dispute. In December 2018, Cerro Verde
elected not to appeal the Peruvian Tax Tribunal's decision that denied
Cerro Verde's request to waive penalties and interest related to
disputed mining royalty assessments for the period January 2009 through
September 2011. Cerro Verde is continuing to evaluate alternative
strategies to defend its rights. As a result of the decision to not
appeal the Tax Tribunal's decision, Cerro Verde recorded pre-tax charges
in fourth-quarter 2018 totaling $399 million ($195 million net of income
taxes and noncontrolling interests), primarily for penalties and
interest for the years 2009 through 2013.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for the South America mining operations for the fourth quarters and
years 2018 and 2017:
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
318
303
1,249
1,235
Sales
325
312
1,253
1,235
Average realized price per pound
$
2.74
$
3.22
$
2.87
$
2.97
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
8
6
28
27
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
1.77
$
1.71
$
1.79
c
$
1.59
By-product credits
(0.26
)
(0.20
)
(0.24
)
(0.18
)
Treatment charges
0.19
0.21
0.19
0.22
Royalty on metals
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Unit net cash costs
$
1.71
$
1.73
$
1.75
$
1.64
South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 325 million pounds
in fourth-quarter 2018 were higher than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 312
million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. Sales from
South America mining are expected to approximate 1.3 billion pounds of
copper for the year 2019, compared with 1.25 billion pounds of copper in
2018.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South
America mining of $1.71 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018 were
lower than unit net cash costs of $1.73 per pound in fourth-quarter
2017, primarily reflecting higher copper sales volumes and molybdenum
credits, partly offset by higher mining and milling costs.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South
America mining are expected to approximate $1.66 per pound of copper for
the year 2019, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and
assuming an average price of $12.00 per pound of molybdenum.
Indonesia Mining. FCX operates PT-FI's mining operations, in
which FCX owns a 48.76 percent interest. PT-FI's assets include one of
the world's largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals
district in Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that
contains significant quantities of gold and silver.
Regulatory Matters. On December 21, 2018, FCX completed the
transaction with the Indonesian government regarding PT-FI’s long-term
mining rights and share ownership. FCX expects its share of future cash
flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base, combined with the cash proceeds
received in the transaction, to be comparable to its share of
anticipated future cash flows under PT-FI’s previous COW and Joint
Venture.
Pursuant to the previously announced divestment agreement and related
documents, PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum), a
state-owned enterprise that is wholly owned by the Indonesian
government, acquired for cash consideration of $3.85 billion all of Rio
Tinto's interests associated with the Joint Venture and 100 percent of
FCX's interests in PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral (PT Indonesia -
formerly known as PT Indocopper Investama). Of the $3.85 billion in cash
consideration, Rio Tinto received $3.5 billion and FCX received $350
million. In addition, Rio Tinto paid FCX $107 million for its share of
the 2018 Joint Venture cash flows.
In connection with the transaction, a 40 percent share ownership in
PT-FI was issued to PT Inalum and PT Indonesia (which is owned 60
percent by PT Inalum and 40 percent by the provincial/regional
government in Papua) and the Joint Venture interests will be merged into
PT-FI. As a result, PT Inalum's and PT Indonesia's collective share
ownership of PT-FI totals 51.24 percent and FCX's share ownership is
48.76 percent. The arrangements provide for FCX and the other
pre-transaction PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the
revenue and cost sharing arrangements under the Joint Venture. As a
result, FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI, including its share of PT-FI's
net income, is expected to approximate 81.28 percent through 2022.
FCX, PT-FI, PT Indonesia and PT Inalum also entered into a shareholders
agreement at closing, which includes provisions related to the
governance and management of PT-FI, and establishes FCX's control over
the management of PT-FI's operations. As a result, FCX continues to
consolidate PT-FI in its financial statements.
Concurrent with closing the transaction, the Indonesian government
granted PT-FI a new special mining license (IUPK) to replace its COW,
enabling PT-FI to conduct operations in the Grasberg minerals district
through 2041. The IUPK and related documentation provide assured legal
and fiscal terms and legal enforceability through 2041.
