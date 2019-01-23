PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):



  • Net income attributable to common stock totaled $140 million,
    $0.09 per share, in fourth-quarter 2018. After adjusting for net
    charges of $21 million, $0.02 per share, fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted
    net income attributable to common stock totaled $161 million, $0.11
    per share.


  • Consolidated sales totaled 785 million pounds of copper, 266
    thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in
    fourth-quarter 2018, and 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million
    ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2018.
    Fourth-quarter 2018 consolidated copper and gold sales were lower than
    consolidated production of 841 million pounds of copper and 334
    thousand ounces of gold because of timing of shipments.


  • Consolidated sales for the year 2019, which reflects a
    transition year, are expected to approximate 3.3 billion pounds of
    copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of
    molybdenum, including 0.8 billion pounds of copper, 255 thousand
    ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter
    2019.


  • Average realized prices in fourth-quarter 2018 were $2.75 per
    pound for copper, $1,255 per ounce for gold and $12.75 per pound for
    molybdenum.


  • Average unit net cash costs in fourth-quarter 2018 were $1.54
    per pound of copper and $1.07 per pound of copper for the year 2018.
    Unit net cash costs are expected to average $1.73 per pound of copper
    for the year 2019.


  • Operating cash flows totaled $(62) million (net of $400 million
    in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
    fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.9 billion (net of $0.6 billion in working
    capital uses and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2018.
    Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average
    prices of $2.75 per pound for copper, $1,300 per ounce for gold and
    $12.00 per pound for molybdenum, operating cash flows are expected to
    approximate $1.8 billion (net of $0.2 billion in working capital uses
    and timing of other tax payments) for the year 2019.


  • Capital expenditures totaled $0.6 billion in fourth-quarter
    2018 (including approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects)
    and $2.0 billion for the year 2018 (including approximately $1.2
    billion for major mining projects). Capital expenditures for the year
    2019 are expected to approximate $2.4 billion, including $1.5 billion
    for major mining projects primarily associated with underground
    development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia
    and development of the Lone Star oxide project in Arizona.


  • On December 21, 2018, FCX successfully completed the
    transaction     with the Indonesian government regarding PT Freeport
    Indonesia's (PT-FI) long-term mining rights and share ownership. FCX
    expects its share of future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset
    base, combined with the cash proceeds received in the transaction, to
    be comparable to its share of anticipated future cash flows under
    PT-FI’s previous Contract of Work (COW) and joint venture arrangements
    with Rio Tinto (Joint Venture).


  • At December 31, 2018, consolidated debt totaled $11.1
    billion and consolidated cash totaled $4.2 billion. FCX
    had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving
    credit facility at December 31, 2018.


  • On December 19, 2018, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend of
    $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on February 1,
    2019.


  • Preliminary estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable
    reserves     at December 31, 2018, totaled 119.6 billion pounds of
    copper, 30.8 million ounces of gold and 3.78 billion pounds of
    molybdenum, which includes net additions of 23.7 billion pounds of
    copper primarily in North America and South America, and 13.0 billion
    pounds of copper and 10.1 million ounces of gold related to PT-FI’s
    acquisition of the Joint Venture interest.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to

common stock of $140 million ($0.09 per share) in fourth-quarter 2018

and $2.3 billion ($1.55 per share) for the year 2018. After adjusting

for net charges of $21 million ($0.02 per share), primarily reflecting

accruals for disputed royalty matters in Peru and net charges at PT-FI,

partly offset by gains on sales of assets and tax credits, adjusted net

income attributable to common stock totaled $161 million ($0.11 per

share) in fourth-quarter 2018. Refer to the supplemental schedule,

"Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,

"fcx.com," for additional information.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"During 2018, our global team achieved strong operating results with an

ongoing focus on safety, productivity, cost management and capital

discipline. We were successful in establishing a new partnership with

the Indonesian government, which protects our long-term value at

Grasberg. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, commenced

development of an exciting new copper project at Lone Star in Eastern

Arizona, completed important construction projects to support long-term

underground mining at Grasberg and added new reserves to our portfolio

to extend mine lives and enhance future growth options. As we enter

2019, our priorities are focused on achieving important milestones to

ramp-up production from our large-scale underground assets in the

Grasberg minerals district, continuing our focus on productivity and

cost management, advancing the Lone Star project and defining future

growth options from our large portfolio of reserves and resources.

Despite recent market uncertainty, we remain confident in the

fundamentals and long-term outlook for copper and the opportunities to

deliver substantial value to shareholders from our premier portfolio of

geographically diverse long-lived copper assets."


 


SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA



 


 

 

 


Three Months Ended
December 31,



 

 


Years Ended
December 31,







2018

 

 

2017



2018

 

 

2017





(in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenuesa,b




$

3,684




$

5,041



$

18,628




$

16,403

Operating incomea




$

316




$

1,479



$

4,754




$

3,690


Net (loss) income from continuing operations






$

(9

)



$

1,193



$

2,526




$

2,029

Net income attributable to common stockc,d




$

140




$

1,041



$

2,257




$

1,817

Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:














Continuing operations




$

0.09




$

0.70



$

1.56




$

1.21

Discontinued operations






 



0.01



(0.01

)



0.04





$

0.09

 



$

0.71



$

1.55

 



$

1.25

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding




1,457




1,455



1,458




1,454

Operating cash flowse




$

(62

)



$

1,654



$

3,863




$

4,666

Capital expenditures




$

580




$

390



$

1,971




$

1,410

At December 31:














Cash and cash equivalents




$

4,217




$

4,526



$

4,217




$

4,526

Total debt, including current portion




$

11,141




$

13,229



$

11,141




$

13,229


















 


a. For segment financial results, refer to the
supplemental schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page X,
which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."




b. Includes adjustments to prior period
provisionally priced concentrate and cathode copper sales totaling
$(32) million ($(15) million to net income attributable to common
stock or $(0.01) per share) in fourth-quarter 2018, $104 million
($42 million to net income attributable to common stock or $0.03
per share) in fourth-quarter 2017, $(70) million ($(31) million to
net income attributable to common stock or $(0.02) per share) for
the year 2018 and $81 million ($34 million to net income
attributable to common stock or $0.02 per share) for the year
2017. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental schedule,
"Derivative Instruments," on page IX, which is available on FCX's
website, "fcx.com."




c. Includes net (charges) gains of $(21) million
($(0.02) per share) in fourth-quarter 2018, $291 million ($0.20
per share) in fourth-quarter 2017, $48 million ($0.03 per share)
for the year 2018 and $113 million ($0.08 per share) for the year
2017 that are described in the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted
Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com."




d. FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany
sales until final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of
net impacts from changes in these deferrals, refer to the
supplemental schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX, which is
available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."




e. Includes net working capital (uses) sources and
timing of other tax payments of $(400) million in fourth-quarter
2018, $184 million in fourth-quarter 2017, $(554) million for the
year 2018 and $573 million for the year 2017.



 


 


SUMMARY OPERATING DATA



 


 

 

 


Three Months Ended
December 31,



 

 


Years Ended
December 31,







2018

 

 

2017



2018

 

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)














Production




841



1,007



3,813



3,737

Sales, excluding purchases




785



1,017



3,811



3,700

Average realized price per pound




$

2.75



$

3.21



$

2.91



$

2.93

Site production and delivery costs per pounda




$

1.98



$

1.61



$

1.76



$

1.60

Unit net cash costs per pounda




$

1.54



$

1.03



$

1.07



$

1.19

Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)














Production




334



567



2,439



1,577

Sales, excluding purchases




266



593



2,389



1,562

Average realized price per ounce




$

1,255



$

1,285



$

1,254



$

1,268

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)














Production




26



22



95



92

Sales, excluding purchases




24



24



94



95

Average realized price per pound




$

12.75



$

9.79



$

12.50



$

9.33


















 


a. Reflects per pound weighted-average production
and delivery costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product
credits) for all copper mines, before net noncash and other costs.
For reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division
to production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in
FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on
page XIII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."



 

Consolidated Sales Volumes

Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold production of 841

million pounds and 334 thousand ounces exceeded October 2018 sales

estimates. Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold sales were lower than

production, primarily reflecting adjustments to shipping schedules in

Indonesia as a result of unscheduled maintenance at PT Smelting (PT-FI's

25-percent owned smelter and refinery in Gresik, Indonesia).

Fourth-quarter 2018 copper and gold sales of 785 million pounds and 266

thousand ounces were lower than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 1.0 billion

pounds and 593 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting anticipated lower

ore grades and mill rates in Indonesia.

Fourth-quarter 2018 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds

approximated both the October 2018 estimate and fourth-quarter 2017

sales.

Sales volumes for the year 2019 are expected to approximate 3.3 billion

pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of

molybdenum, including 0.8 billion pounds of copper, 255 thousand ounces

of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2019. As

PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its

production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020,

compared to 2018. Metal production is expected to improve significantly

by 2021 following a ramp-up period.

Consolidated Unit Costs

Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for

FCX's copper mines of $1.54 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018

were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.03 per pound in

fourth-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes in

Indonesia and lower by-product credits.

Assuming average prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $12.00 per pound

of molybdenum for 2019 and achievement of current sales volume and cost

estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits)

for copper mines are expected to average $1.73 per pound of copper for

the year 2019. FCX expects unit net cash costs to decline in 2020 and

2021 following a ramp-up period. The impact of price changes on 2019

consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.01 per pound for

each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.03 per

pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum.

Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with fluctuations in sales volumes

and realized prices, primarily for gold and molybdenum.

MINING OPERATIONS

North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper

mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in

Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,

certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum

concentrate, gold and silver. All of the North America mining operations

are wholly owned, except for Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent

undivided joint venture interest in Morenci using the proportionate

consolidation method.

Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant

undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of

potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be

undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility

studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to study

opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term

development projects.

Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource

at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation

in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide

ores commenced in first-quarter 2018, with first production expected by

the end of 2020. Total capital costs, including mine equipment and

pre-production stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million and

will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the

adjacent Safford operation. As of December 31, 2018, approximately $290

million has been incurred for this project. Initial production from the

Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average approximately 200 million

pounds of copper per year. The project also advances exposure to a

significant sulfide resource. FCX expects to incorporate recent positive

drilling and ongoing results in its future development plans.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for the North America copper mines for the fourth quarters and years

2018 and 2017:



 

 

 


 

 







Three Months Ended
December 31,






Years Ended
December 31,







2018

 

 

2017



2018

 

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)














Production




353




367




1,404




1,518


Sales, excluding purchases




333




354




1,428




1,484


Average realized price per pound




$

2.77




$

3.15




$

2.96




$

2.85















 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)














Productiona




9




8




32




33















 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb














Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments




$

2.01




$

1.77




$

1.94




$

1.63


By-product credits




(0.34

)



(0.21

)



(0.26

)



(0.17

)

Treatment charges




0.12

 



0.10

 



0.11

 



0.10

 

Unit net cash costs




$

1.79

 



$

1.66

 



$

1.79

 



$

1.56

 


















 


a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for
FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of
molybdenum produced at the North America copper mines.




b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per
pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales
reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the
supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs,"
beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com."



 

North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 333 million pounds

in fourth-quarter 2018 were lower than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 354

million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. North America

copper sales are estimated to approximate 1.4 billion pounds for the

year 2019, similar to the year 2018.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines of $1.79 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018

were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.66 per pound in

fourth-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling

rates and lower sales volumes, partly offset by higher molybdenum

credits.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.86 per pound of

copper for the year 2019, based on achievement of current sales volume

and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $12.00

per pound. North America's average unit net cash costs for the year 2019

would change by approximately $0.04 per pound for each $2 per pound

change in the average price of molybdenum.

South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South

America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent

interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent

interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial

statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces

molybdenum concentrate and silver.

Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded

operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost

efficiencies. Cerro Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to

perform well, with average mill throughput rates of 395,800 metric tons

of ore per day in fourth-quarter 2018 and 387,600 metric tons of ore per

day for the year 2018. During 2018, Cerro Verde received a modified

environmental permit allowing it to operate its existing concentrator

facilities at rates up to 409,500 metric tons of ore per day.

FCX continues to evaluate a large-scale expansion at El Abra to process

additional sulfide material and to achieve higher recoveries. El Abra's

large sulfide resource could potentially support a major mill project

similar to facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. Technical and economic

studies are being advanced to determine the optimal scope and timing for

the project.

Cerro Verde Royalty Dispute. In December 2018, Cerro Verde

elected not to appeal the Peruvian Tax Tribunal's decision that denied

Cerro Verde's request to waive penalties and interest related to

disputed mining royalty assessments for the period January 2009 through

September 2011. Cerro Verde is continuing to evaluate alternative

strategies to defend its rights. As a result of the decision to not

appeal the Tax Tribunal's decision, Cerro Verde recorded pre-tax charges

in fourth-quarter 2018 totaling $399 million ($195 million net of income

taxes and noncontrolling interests), primarily for penalties and

interest for the years 2009 through 2013.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for the South America mining operations for the fourth quarters and

years 2018 and 2017:



 

 

 


 

 







Three Months Ended
December 31,






Years Ended
December 31,







2018

 

 

2017



2018


 

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)















Production




318




303




1,249





1,235


Sales




325




312




1,253





1,235


Average realized price per pound




$

2.74




$

3.22




$

2.87





$

2.97
















 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)















Productiona




8




6




28





27
















 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb















Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments




$

1.77




$

1.71




$

1.79


c



$

1.59


By-product credits




(0.26

)



(0.20

)



(0.24

)




(0.18

)

Treatment charges




0.19




0.21




0.19





0.22


Royalty on metals




0.01

 



0.01

 



0.01

 




0.01

 

Unit net cash costs




$

1.71

 



$

1.73

 



$

1.75

 




$

1.64

 



















 


a. Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for
FCX's consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum
produced at Cerro Verde.




b. For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per
pound to production and delivery costs applicable to sales
reported in FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the
supplemental schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs,"
beginning on page XIII, which are available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com."




c. Includes $0.06 per pound of copper for the year
2018 associated with nonrecurring charges for Cerro Verde's new
three-year collective labor agreement. Refer to the supplemental
schedule, “Adjusted Net Income,” on page VII, which is available
on FCX’s website, “fcx.com,” for a summary of these charges.



 

South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 325 million pounds

in fourth-quarter 2018 were higher than fourth-quarter 2017 sales of 312

million pounds, primarily reflecting timing of shipments. Sales from

South America mining are expected to approximate 1.3 billion pounds of

copper for the year 2019, compared with 1.25 billion pounds of copper in

2018.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South

America mining of $1.71 per pound of copper in fourth-quarter 2018 were

lower than unit net cash costs of $1.73 per pound in fourth-quarter

2017, primarily reflecting higher copper sales volumes and molybdenum

credits, partly offset by higher mining and milling costs.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South

America mining are expected to approximate $1.66 per pound of copper for

the year 2019, based on current sales volume and cost estimates and

assuming an average price of $12.00 per pound of molybdenum.

Indonesia Mining. FCX operates PT-FI's mining operations, in

which FCX owns a 48.76 percent interest. PT-FI's assets include one of

the world's largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals

district in Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that

contains significant quantities of gold and silver.

Regulatory Matters. On December 21, 2018, FCX completed the

transaction with the Indonesian government regarding PT-FI’s long-term

mining rights and share ownership. FCX expects its share of future cash

flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base, combined with the cash proceeds

received in the transaction, to be comparable to its share of

anticipated future cash flows under PT-FI’s previous COW and Joint

Venture.

Pursuant to the previously announced divestment agreement and related

documents, PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (PT Inalum), a

state-owned enterprise that is wholly owned by the Indonesian

government, acquired for cash consideration of $3.85 billion all of Rio

Tinto's interests associated with the Joint Venture and 100 percent of

FCX's interests in PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral (PT Indonesia -

formerly known as PT Indocopper Investama). Of the $3.85 billion in cash

consideration, Rio Tinto received $3.5 billion and FCX received $350

million. In addition, Rio Tinto paid FCX $107 million for its share of

the 2018 Joint Venture cash flows.

In connection with the transaction, a 40 percent share ownership in

PT-FI was issued to PT Inalum and PT Indonesia (which is owned 60

percent by PT Inalum and 40 percent by the provincial/regional

government in Papua) and the Joint Venture interests will be merged into

PT-FI. As a result, PT Inalum's and PT Indonesia's collective share

ownership of PT-FI totals 51.24 percent and FCX's share ownership is

48.76 percent. The arrangements provide for FCX and the other

pre-transaction PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the

revenue and cost sharing arrangements under the Joint Venture. As a

result, FCX’s economic interest in PT-FI, including its share of PT-FI's

net income, is expected to approximate 81.28 percent through 2022.

FCX, PT-FI, PT Indonesia and PT Inalum also entered into a shareholders

agreement at closing, which includes provisions related to the

governance and management of PT-FI, and establishes FCX's control over

the management of PT-FI's operations. As a result, FCX continues to

consolidate PT-FI in its financial statements.

Concurrent with closing the transaction, the Indonesian government

granted PT-FI a new special mining license (IUPK) to replace its COW,

enabling PT-FI to conduct operations in the Grasberg minerals district

through 2041. The IUPK and related documentation provide assured legal

and fiscal terms and legal enforceability through 2041.

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Linda S. Hayes, 602-366-7824

